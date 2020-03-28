114 S Walnut: A historic Summerville home with off-the-charts charm

There are so many gorgeous homes throughout the Lowcountry.
Historic Summerville has a bygone-era ambiance, and if you’re lucky enough to live near its downtown in one of those picturesque places, life seems laid-back and lovely on a regular basis.
“114 S Walnut is a house that from the front looks like a cute little cottage with a wonderful front porch across the front of it,” said Marty Byrd of Carriage Properties. “When it was first built, it was – it had a wide central hall that went all the way through from the front door to the rear, for ventilation. There were two rooms on each side of the hall, each with very high ceilings, huge windows and a fireplace in each room.”
Byrd lists this charming, “lively and livable” home in Summerville’s historic district. Gray Benko, an Instagram influencer and photographer, her husband, Michael and their two children were living in a newer neighborhood on the outskirts of Summerville. They spotted the cottage at 114 S Walnut Street and fell in love with the property. A short walk to Hutchinson Square, a playground, library and any and all cultural events that Summerville hosts, made it an easy decision for the family.
“It’s exactly why we moved here,” Benko said, referring to the home’s location. “I wanted to be able to walk to all the events or to dinner without loading everyone in the car.”
Old, new and wow-now features and finishes
“At some point an addition was added to the rear of the home,” Byrd said. “Possibly the main house was connected to a separate building, and this addition is now the master bedroom which has its own porch and overlooks the garden.”
The Benkos added a second floor, but kept the original look of the home intact. Since the original central hall was wide, there was room to add a staircase, powder room and storage. Walking up the new stairs, a loft-like space floods the room with tons of natural light.
“There was plenty of ceiling space in the attic,” said Byrd. “An architect worked around and incorporated existing chimneys to create two bedrooms, each naturally divided by the chimneys into sleeping areas and sitting or play areas.”
The owners salvaged the original heart pine beams from the attic and had them milled into the flooring for the full addition of the second floor.
What’s striking is how Benko seamlessly blended modern elements. Bright white walls are in most rooms, which accentuates the vibrant colors in the furnishings, while ratcheting up the cool factor of its homey historic features. Exposed original brick and new shiplap intermingle.
Period art mixes with modern on the walls. Unique and dramatic lighting hangs from soaring ceilings in some rooms, while vintage lighting decorates other rooms. Benko who is adept at both photography and decorating carefully chose when to introduce color, such as deep teals and blues in a sitting/music room or whimsical lemon wallpaper in a guest room.
Clean lines and bright white follow through in the compact kitchen adjacent to the roomy dining room with a fireplace. Built-in cabinets flank one side of a hallway into the master bedroom. Windows are everywhere, filling this home with light that creates a gallery showcase of the design elements and period finishes within it.
Outside and guest house
Walking up to the home is like stepping back to a simpler time, A white picket fence surrounds the .46-acre lot. The wide bricked walkway that leads up to the generous front porch presents a warm welcome of what’s coming. Rocking chairs and a bed swing take space along the length of the porch. The result is storybook pristine.
Large oaks, one with a swing, dot the property here and there.
“A detached oversized garage building is situated on the property such that a very private courtyard is formed,” Byrd said. “It’s perfect for entertaining. Play areas, gardens areas – there’s so much space that the chicken coop is out of sight of the courtyard.”
A concrete patio with a low brick wall is the perfect place for family cook-outs and get-togethers. A gate opens to the garage building's private entrance. Inside and up the stairs is a large room – the perfect getaway space for teens or guests. The owners were entertaining the idea of a pool since the lot and yard would certainly accommodate it.
Why would anyone leave?
“The Benkos love the location so much and love old houses so much that they accidentally happened upon another historic house two blocks away with a pool already in place,” Byrd said. “This will be their new project.”
The home, which has been featured in Southern Living and other national publications, is the quintessential family home – loads of character, charm, history and space – with perfect amounts of old and new.
As of March 25, 2020, the four bedroom, 3,400 square-foot home at 114 S Walnut Street was listed for $750,000.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT
Marty Byrd
Carriage Properties
843-266-8000