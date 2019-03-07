Stocks slump again, extend losses
NEW YORK — Technology and financial companies helped pull U.S. stocks broadly lower Thursday, marking the fourth straight loss for the S&P 500. The benchmark index is now on track for its first weekly drop since January.
Losses in health care stocks and big retailers also weighed on the market. Utilities eked out a gain as investors sought out safer holdings.
With fourth-quarter earnings having wound down and lingering uncertainty over trade talks between the U.S. and China, traders have had little reason to extend the gains the market has made since early this year.
The wave of selling on Wall Street followed a sell-off in European indexes after the European Central Bank delayed its next interest rate hike and announced a new round of cheap loans for banks. Traders saw the move as an acknowledgement of weaker economic growth by the central bank, stoking concerns that the global economy is slowing.
Borrowings up on credit card usage
WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing rose at a slightly faster pace in January as borrowing on credit cards rebounded after a slowdown in December.
Borrowing increased by $17.05 billion in January after a $15.36 billion December gain, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. The increase reflected acceleration in borrowing in the category that includes credit cards, up $2.57 billion, after a modest $939 million December gain. Borrowing for auto loans and student loans remained strong, rising by $14.47 billion in January after a $14.42 billion December increase.
The increases pushed overall consumer borrowing to a new record of $4.03 trillion, compared to $3.84 trillion in January 2018. Consumer borrowing is followed closely for signs it provides of consumers' willingness to borrow to support spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
Productivity up modestly in 4Q
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity grew at a rate of 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter, a slight improvement over the third quarter. Labor costs rose 2 percent, the strongest gain since the beginning of 2018.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the result from the October-December period was slightly better than a 1.8 percent rise in the third quarter. For the full year, productivity rose 1.3 percent, a small improvement from a 1.1 percent gain in 2017. It was the best showing since a 3.4 percent productivity surge in 2010.
Productivity is the amount of output per hour of work. The strong showing in 2010 had followed a 3.5 percent surge in 2009. Those two strong years were the exceptions in the current nearly 10-year long recovery. Productivity overall has been extremely weak, and economists consider boosting productivity growth as the key challenge facing the U.S. economy.
Since 2007, productivity growth has averaged just 1.3 percent a year, less than half the 2.7 percent gain during the period from 2000 to 2007 and also below the average since 1947 of 2.1 percent annual gains.
Economists attribute the solid gains before the deep 2007-2009 recession to the increasing use of technology in the workplace. But they have been stumped in trying to explain why productivity has slowed so much since the recession.
Xerox forming new holding company
NORWALK, Conn. — Xerox is reorganizing under a new holding company, saying that it will have more strategic, operational and financial flexibility.
The maneuver is similar to one made by Google in 2015, when it reorganized under Alphabet.
Xerox Corp. said in a filing Thursday that the reorganization won't change its business operations, directors or executive officers. The new holding company's shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under its current ticker symbol of "XRX."
The reorganization of the company, which is expected to be implemented in the middle of the year, still needs shareholder and regulatory approval.
Equifax exec pleads over insider trades
ATLANTA — A former Equifax executive who sold shares for nearly $1 million a week and a half before the company announced a massive data breach pleaded guilty Thursday in Atlanta to a federal insider trading charge.
Jun Ying, 43, exercised all his available stock options before making the sale and realized a gain of more than $480,000 on the sale, prosecutors said. That's about $117,000 more than it would have been worth immediately after the price plummeted when the breach was disclosed.
Ying, former chief information officer of Equifax's U.S. Information Solutions, was indicted in March 2018 and had previously pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.
Ying made the sale after receiving information in late August 2017 that led him to realize Equifax was the victim of a breach, prosecutor Chris Huber said in court. Equifax disclosed the breach Sept. 7, 2017. The company ultimately revealed that the personal information of more than 145 million people had been exposed.
Mortgage rates edge high for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose modestly this week, but they remain slightly lower than they were a year ago.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.41 percent from at 4.35 percent during the prior week. The average was 4.46 percent a year ago, but rates climbed for much of 2018 and peaked at nearly 5 percent in early November.
The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 3.83 percent from 3.77 percent during the prior week
Mortgage rates often move in sync with the interest paid on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes. Rising rates in 2018 suppressed home sales, but the lower levels in recent months point to the possibility of sales gains this year.
French gene-editing firm picks NC
RALEIGH — A French company that uses gene-editing to make treatments that help a patient's immune system fight cancer is building its first U.S. manufacturing site in North Carolina.
State officials said Thursday that Paris-based bio-pharmaceutical company Cellectis could get tax breaks and other incentives worth up to $4 million if it follows through with hiring up to 200 workers at its Raleigh plant over five years. State business recruiters said New Jersey offered tax credits worth twice as much.
Business recruiters say the new jobs will pay an average of $100,000 a year to scientists, engineers and manufacturing and operations workers. Wake County's average salary is $58,000 a year.
Airbnb buys 11th-hour hotel booker
SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb is acquiring last-minute booking service HotelTonight in order to boost its offerings.
The two San Francisco-based companies announced the deal Thursday. Terms weren't revealed.
HotelTonight co-founder and CEO Sam Shank will lead Airbnb's boutique-hotel category.
HotelTonight will operate separately, offering discounted rooms for last-minute trips. It has partnerships with thousands of hotels in North and South America, Europe and Australia.
Gradually, some of those rooms — particularly ones in boutique hotels — will also be offered by Airbnb. Airbnb may also direct users to HotelTonight to help them find last-minute properties.
Airbnb lists more than 6 million places to stay worldwide. Last year, it doubled the number of hotels and bed and breakfasts on its site in order to meet users' demands.