Ruth's Chris Steak House permanently shutters Charleston restaurant

Five years after opening in downtown Charleston, a high-end steak chain restaurant is now permanently closed.

Ruth's Chris Steak House announced on its website Monday the location at 55 S. Market St. is no longer in business.

"We regret to inform you that we are permanently closed for business at this location," the statement reads. "We have enjoyed being a part of Charleston’s vibrant and much-loved food culture and extend our sincere appreciation to our loyal team members and faithful guests who have supported us tirelessly over the last five years."

It continued, "Our immense gratitude for your ongoing support and continued trust in our restaurant and our Ruth’s Chris brand."

The statement gave no indication if the permanent closing resulted from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced restaurants to close indoor dining and offer takeout and delivery service only.

The downtown site opened on Memorial Day in 2015, the 50th anniversary of the founding of Ruth's Chris in New Orleans. The high-end steak chain was located in the French Quarter Inn at 166 Church St.

Franchise owner Nancy Oswald and her husband, Mark, announced in 2010 they bought the Ruth's Chris franchise for Charleston, but they wanted to wait until they found the ideal location before opening. It took them five years.

Other locations operated by the Oswalds in South Carolina remain in operation, according to the restaurant chain's website. They include two in Greenville and one each in Columbia and Myrtle Beach.