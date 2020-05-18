Rural Calhoun, Fairfield counties build manufacturing base on Columbia labor pool

When Zeus Industrial Products was looking for a second location, a pair of labor studies showed opening shop in rural Calhoun County, one of the state's least-populated counties, came with one of the top abilities to recruit employees in the state.

“That was a big surprise,” said Hal Johnson, chief development officer for commercial real estate firm NAI Earle Furman, which helped with the job.

By tapping into the labor pool of nearby Columbia and Lexington, and pairing that with aggressive incentive packages, the small counties that lie just north and south of the state capital's metro area have found success attracting large industrial employers.

The trend is also true outside Charleston and Greenville, with rural enclaves selling themselves as low tax havens just outside the city centers.

“We’re 30 minutes from downtown Columbia,” said Ty Davenport, economic development director for Fairfield County, a rural area that borders Richland County. “Interstate 77 gives us access to a tremendous labor pool.”

Before coronavirus gripped the country, devastating the record-long period of economic expansion, Calhoun County’s labor pool was seen as a godsend given the record low unemployment rates in the other major metro areas.

“Site selection starts with labor now,” Johnson said. “The ability to attract a workforce long term is what companies are focused on.”

After that comes proximity to raw materials and ability to transport finished product to market, along with the roads and utility infrastructure to support a large facility.

But just as important is quality of life, as companies want their top people someplace they’re happy living and sending their kids to school.

Driving up Interstate 77, it’s hard to tell where Richland County, the state's third most-populated county, ends and Fairfield County, South Carolina's ninth least populated, begins.

Some of the two counties' best industrial parks are just five miles from each other.

According to Richland County officials, it’s a common sales strategy in more rural counties that’s been visible across the state for decades.

Union and Laurens counties have been able to tap into Greenville and Spartanburg labor pools. Dorchester and Berkley counties may have grown their own significant population bases, but Charleston is the draw.

Calhoun and Fairfield counties are just among the latest to see successes.

There are about 550,000 people employed within a 45-minute drive of Fairfield County's industrial centers. Add to that, the location comes with a lower cost.

"Between the state and Calhoun County they were very matter of fact about wanting good high paying jobs and they fought very hard for it," Johnson said.

Davenport doesn't shy from owning the county has been aggressive on incentives. But in 2016, with the failure of SCANA and Santee Cooper's joint V.C. Summer nuclear plant, Fairfield County had the highest unemployment rate in the state.

In 2014 and 2015 they reeled in a couple major deals, like flat screen television maker Element Electronics, and from the end of 2018 through 2019 five more employers, like the mattress firm Mlily, came to town, bringing a total of 600 jobs and $60 million in investments.

Falling in the third of four economic development tiers designated by the state, opens up a larger amount of cash grants mandated by the state.

For jobs alone, there is a $20,000 per job tax credit granted in tier three counties compared to just $1,500 in tier one. The county pairs that with grants of its own and tax incentives that can span 20 or 30 years.

“Companies coming in don’t really see county lines," Davenport said.

But they do notice the tax rates, which are much lower in the rural counties, which Richland County says gives its neighbors a competitive advantage from the start.

Now Fairfield County has turned its eye to a new two million gallon per day wastewater treatment plant that it says is necessary if it wants to bring in more manufacturing. It's expensive and controversial, with people worried about runoff.

In Calhoun County, it was Zeus Industrial's willingness to invest that county administrator and economic development director John McLauchlin says gives momentum to other companies coming.

About five miles from the Zeus site is a county owned industrial park that houses a Starbucks roasting facility built in 2007. The manufacturing firm, Fitts, also built nearby in 2015.

Between interstate widening, exit improvements, and a major truckstop under construction, McLauchlin said the county is readying itself for more business as the Port of Charleston expands, opening up opportunity for international trade.

"It’s coming; it’s just a matter of being ready for it," he said.

Johnson hadn't been thinking about developing an industrial park in Calhoun County when he was helping place Zeus Industrial. But he's since helped organize investors for the new Sandy Run Industrial Park.

He sees a difference in the Midlands compared to the Upstate and Lowcountry, because of the success those two regions have seen, less competition for development could make the central counties more attractive.