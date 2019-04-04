You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
Good afternoon. At this time tomorrow, you could be in London. The first nonstop flight from Charleston International to Heathrow takes off tonight at 10:50 p.m. and lands in the U.K. about eight hours later. Are you one of the passengers who will be on the first flight? Let us know.
THE ONE TO WATCH: Deals on new British Airways fares
A Google Flights check this morning revealed a major deal: early next month, round-trip tickets for British Airways' new nonstop route between Charleston and London's Heathrow Airport are showing fares of less than $600.
A flight leaving Charleston on Thursday, May 2 and returning the following Thursday is listed at $598 today. Other week-long trips starting later this month are showing round-trip fares of between $628 and $728.
Shorter trips for the twice-weekly route are nearly double — for example, May 16 to May 19 is listed for $1,328 while May 16 to May 23 is $628 — so if you're booking soon, committing to a seven-day trip will get you the best deal.
To find the low fares, search for flights from Charleston to London, filtering results to show only nonstop routes from British Airways. When entering dates, look for trips that are at least a week long, starting and ending on either Thursdays or Sundays. It's not clear how long the deals will last.
The first flight for the new route, which is the first-ever nonstop transatlantic service for Charleston and South Carolina, takes off today. A British Airways Boeing 787 will land around 9:30 p.m. tonight at Charleston International, where local and state officials will be waiting to greet its passengers.
- A very long trip: How Charleston landed its first nonstop overseas flight
- Boeing, Volvo played key roles in landing British Airways in Charleston
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Ma Gloria’s Trinidad Restaurant is now open, serving up tropical flavors.
- The Flying Biscuit in Mount Pleasant plans to open within the next week.
- Fox & Bear Creamery will soon serve desserts frozen with liquid nitrogen.
- Volvo Car Stadium opened a new rooftop restaurantfor the Volvo Open.
- Keko's Asian Fusion restaurant is upfitting the former OK Grocery site.
- A new coffee shop, Sightsee, is coming to a small spot on Line Street.
- Madres' Mexican Restaurant recently opened in Summerville.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- The pilots of the 737 Max aircraft which crashed in Ethiopia last month followed all of Boeing’s recommended procedures, a new report says. (AP)
- Narrative, a new social network launching out of Charleston, promises to free its users "from the subjugation of social media." (Post and Courier)
- Charleston's growing port helped to lure a new $100 million DHL Supply Chain distribution and warehouse center to St. George. (Post and Courier)
- A zoning board voted down a challenge from the Historic Charleston Foundation over its approval of large downtown hotel. (Post and Courier)
- A record 93 million U.S. citizens traveled outside of the country last year. Nearly half flew overseas, and Europe saw the biggest gain. (Skift)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know Charleston had its first shot at securing regular overseas air service more than 80 years ago?"
In 1936, Pan American Airways announced it had chosen Charleston as a western terminus for its transatlantic seaplane route. The city had high hopes for what it could do for the area, but the plans never got off the ground.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Brandy Mullennax was named head of school at Holly Hill Academy.
- The chief financial officer at SixAxis is now Peter White.
- R.J. Reynolds is now manager of ABC Supply Co.'s Charleston location.
- The commercial lines practice leader for USI Insurance is Robb Imbus.
- Daniel Spoelma joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior VP.
- The coordinator for women's empowerment at YWCA Greater Charleston is now Djuanna Brockington.
