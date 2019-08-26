A strike of 20,000 telecommunications workers across the Southeast has engulfed 1,000 AT&T employees in South Carolina.
The union Communications Workers of America said Friday its members at AT&T Southeast went on strike at midnight because the company sent representatives to the bargaining table who didn't have the power to negotiate contracts.
“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” Richard Honeycutt, the union's Southeast district vice president, said in a statement. "Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract."
A union spokeswoman confirmed Monday morning roughly 1,000 workers in South Carolina were on strike across the state. The Southeast region also includes North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. A strike began in south Florida on Thursday. Workers there alleged AT&T disciplined employees wearing union memorabilia, among other unfair labor practices.
The union warned earlier in the month when its contract with AT&T expired that a strike could be coming. The union is asking for increased wages and improved health care coverage, among other demands.
Communications Workers of America represents workers in telecommunication, customer service, airlines and more. The union says the workers on strike are technicians, customer service workers and others who work to support AT&T's telecommunications network.
The former contract with AT&T expired the first week of August.
