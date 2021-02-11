Roughly 6,700 people filed a new unemployment claim in SC last week amid tepid recovery

Roughly 6,700 people filed a new unemployment claim in South Carolina last week highlighting the continued drag that the coronavirus pandemic has placed on the state's economy.

That's triple the number of people who filed a initial jobless application with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce during the same time period in 2020, when the state was benefitting from one of the best job markets in its history.

The unemployment claim numbers make it clear that South Carolina is still managing a jobless crisis on a scale that has not been seen since the Great Recession over a decade ago.

The 6,700 people who applied for jobless benefits for the first time last week will join more than 206,000 other individuals who continued to certify earlier unemployment claims prior February.

Not all of those people are being approved for jobless aid by DEW. The state agency reported this week that roughly 129,380 of the people who applied for benefits were actually collecting money through either the state's unemployment trust fund or one of two federal jobless programs that were approved by Congress last year.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The vast majority of the people who continue to sign up for jobless benefits in South Carolina are relying on funding from the federal government now.

Nearly 96,000 individuals who filed a claim in late January were applying for benefits through what is known as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which covers people who have already used up their 20 weeks of eligibility from the state.

Another 60,000 people in late January applied for jobless benefits through what is known as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which offers aid to contractors, gig workers and self-employed individuals for the first time.

Both of those programs were extended by Congress in late December. As part of the same bill, federal lawmakers also provided another $300 per week for every eligible unemployment applicant in the country until March.

Since last March, DEW has processed nearly 842,000 initial jobless claims and paid out more than $5.2 billion in state and federal funding to unemployed South Carolinians.