Another hospital is in the works for Berkeley County, bringing the total number of new facilities planned for the area up to at least five and adding a rehabilitation facility into the mix.
And while the other planned projects have been marked with disputes between local health care systems over who should be allowed to build, this one is a collaboration between Roper St. Francis and the Medical University of South Carolina.
The 43-bed rehabilitation hospital will offer nursing, specialized therapies, speech language pathology and rehabilitation case management, according to a press release from Roper St. Francis, which will manage the facility. It will stand on the campus of Roper St. Francis' yet-to-be-opened hospital in Berkeley County.
Troy Powell, chief administrative officer for post acute care services at Roper St. Francis, said MUSC and Roper St. Francis will share some clinical staff at the new facility. The 43 rehabilitation beds in Berkeley County will be in addition to 66 the system already has at downtown Roper Hospital.
"If you look at the inpatient rehab offerings within our service area, there is no rehab available in Berkeley and Dorchester County," Powell said. "We certainly see the need to expand and offer this complement in Berkeley County."
Rehabilitation in this case refers to physical rehabilitation for patients — not geared toward patients with substance use disorders. Powell explained many rehab patients at Roper Hospital are recovering from a stroke. Patients might also need the care after a hip fracture, brain injury or spinal cord injury, for instance.
The state health department explains in its State Health Plan that 43 more spaces were needed in the region for these kinds of patients. Across South Carolina, 263 additional beds are needed.
The project's cost is not available, a press release stated. The health care systems have not submitted a proposal to the state health department yet, but will do so jointly later this month. Approval from the department is generally required before hospitals can build new facilities.
"Working collaboratively on this future rehab hospital with MUSC is both a wise investment of our funds and an important step in making rehab more accessible to the community,” Lorraine Lutton, CEO of Roper St. Francis, said in a statement.
Though Roper St. Francis and MUSC compete, and both occupy Charleston's downtown medical district, they have been known to collaborate from time to time. Notably, the two systems have partnered to share resources and improve response time to strokes. Powell said the partnership is a natural next step to that collaboration.