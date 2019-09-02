A soon-to-open North Charleston eatery miles from downtown Charleston's main tourist and dining epicenter has landed on the Robb Report's list of the nation's most anticipated fall restaurant openings.

Jackrabbit Filly, on track to open in October at 4628 Spruill Ave. in the Park Circle area, is the only South Carolina restaurant among the 16 chosen by the magazine that caters to an ultra-swanky readership. Most of the restaurants are located in California and in large cities, such as Chicago and New York.

"After ditching New York City for the South, husband-and-wife duo Shuai and Corrie Wang started the hit Charleston food truck Short Grain in 2014," says Robb Report. "After years of looking, they've found a brick-and-mortar location for their new restaurant Jackrabbit Filly."

The magazine adds: "The menu will lean on Shuai's Chinese heritage, inspired by dishes his mother and grandmother have made. There will also be Japanese influences like his Japanese-style fried chicken."

On the fast track

More than 2,700 BMWs have burned through roughly 50,000 tires in the 20 years since the German company opened its 2.3-mile performance test track at its Spartanburg County plant.

Now, BMW is getting ready for the next two decades.

The automaker said it recently repaved the Upstate track where teenagers in BMW’s driving education school, participants in the high-speed M School and others have honed their skills.

The performance center’s 137-acre facility has been in operation nearly year-round since it opened in 1999, hosting nearly 250,000 participants in schools, events and corporate outings. It has proved to be so popular that BMW opened a second outpost near Palm Springs, Calif.

A large portion of the Greer site is dirt, serving as a proving ground for the U.S. Rider Academy — which offers advanced off-road training — and the BMW X-model vehicles that are produced across the street.

The center also is the place where some customers pick up their new cars. Since 1999, the keys to more than 23,000 vehicles valued at $1.4 billion have changed hands in the Upstate.

“It was hard not to reminisce about how many laps had been put down on that asphalt,” BMW said of the repaving project. “Each layer of rubber represents a customer’s unique experience.”

Just plane confused

A highly unusual mix-up at Charlotte-Douglas International involving a Charleston-bound traveler triggered a 90-minute flight delay at the Queen City airport.

The unidentified passenger was supposed to board an American Airlines jet for the Lowcountry. Instead, he wound up on a late-afternoon flight to Asheville in western North Carolina.

Airline spokeswoman Crystal Byrd told the Charlotte Observer that the Dallas-based carrier is reviewing the Aug. 14 incident.

The mistake was likely the result of an oversight in the boarding procedure. Passengers for both flights boarded from the tarmac, not through a secured gate and jetway. Somehow, the passenger walked onto the wrong plane.

Byrd said the crew on the Charleston-bound flight contacted the other after realizing he was missing. The Asheville-bound plane returned to the gate, which led to the hour-and-a-half delay. The passenger was booked on another flight to Charleston, according to the report.

Dairy dollars

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

A West Coast dairy business with an apparent thirst for East Coast real estate has added a commercial-grade supermarket on the upper peninsula to its shopping cart.

U.S. Foods Inc. sold its newly built brick-and-mortar Chef’Store wholesale location at 1510 Meeting St. last month for $14.5 million, according to county land records.

As part of the deal, the company is leasing back the 58,000-square-foot Charleston Neck-area property and has the right-of-first-refusal to repurchase it in the event it comes up for sale again.

The new landlord is BD Old Town Investments, an affiliate of Tipton, Calif.-based Bosman Dairy.

U.S. Foods bought the nine-acre property in August 2017 for $7.9 million and opened its cash-and-carry dining industry supply store less than a year ago. It stocks about 350,000 products and cooking items aimed at restaurants, commercial kitchens and the general public.

It was the sixth Chef'Store location for Illinois-based U.S. Foods. The others are in Charlotte, Columbia, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Tempe, Arizona.

Pet project

Charleston International is going to the dogs.

As part of an effort to make customers more comfortable while waiting for a flight or for passengers to arrive, South Carolina's busiest airport has partnered with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs to bring in four-legged friends 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each Thursday and Sunday for an indefinite period, according to spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The dozen participating pups represent various breeds and they will visit the terminal on the pre-security side in shifts of four at a time. They'll be near the baggage claim area, the atrium and ticketing.

The dogs won't be allowed past the federal checkpoint, where working canines are handled by the Transportation Security Administration.