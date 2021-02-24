Road linking I-26 to new Port of Charleston terminal opens to traffic

NORTH CHARLESTON — The first phase of a $220 million connector road linking Interstate 26 with a new port terminal on the former Navy base has opened to traffic more than four years after construction began.
Dubbed the Port Access Road, the project is designed to keep truck traffic going to and from the new Leatherman Terminal from using local city streets in North Charleston. The four-mile road at Exit 218 is an elevated viaduct that also avoids railroad crossings.
"Being able to get goods to market quickly is of vital importance to local, state and regional commerce," Terry Towle, group president of Fluor Corp., said in a statement. "This new direct access road will help to safely combine container traffic from the new port terminal with existing traffic patterns of I-26."
Christy Hall, secretary of the S.C. Department of Transportation, said the project "replaces an old partial interchange with a new, modern interchange and other associated roadway improvements to balance the needs of traffic moving in and out of the new terminal with other roadway improvements needed for the local community."
The first phase was completed about a month ahead of the Leatherman Terminal's scheduled opening. The port expansion eventually will double the state's cargo capacity in Charleston.
The second phase of the road project, scheduled for completion by the end of this year, will include the Bainbridge Connector Road and Stromboli Avenue Extension, reconstruction of Stromboli Avenue and other improvements to city streets to accommodate the new terminal and growth of commuter traffic.
The Port Access Road is a key piece of the SPA's expansion plan to accommodate the bigger and heavier container ships that now move cargo across the world. The SPA has spent about $1.7 billion on the Leatherman project, upgrades to the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant and new cranes and other equipment. Another $558 million in state and federal funds are being spent to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet so container ships can visit the port's terminals at any time regardless of tide.
Texas-based Fluor designed and built the road with a joint venture partner, The Lane Construction Corp. of Connecticut. The road was paid for with a combination of state and federal funds as well as money from the SPA. The state Department of Transportation was in charge of the project.