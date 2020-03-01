People who bought a house less than a year ago could potentially save money for years to come by refinancing their mortgage now.

That's a small silver lining in a slowing economic expansion that's been roiled by COVID-19, the coronavirus that has killed thousands, disrupted global commerce and hammered financial markets.

The ripple effects on individuals in the U.S. have already taken several forms, with more to come as the virus spreads domestically. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned it's inevitable that the virus will spread in the U.S., and that it's just a question of when.

Large companies are already warning of significant drops in revenue. Sales are down, supply chains are disrupted, and the stock market has been having the worst week since 2008; another don't-look-at-your-retirement-account moment.

Consider that several days ago the BBC reported: "In Hubei province (China), the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, at least 56 million people remain under strict instruction to remain inside their residential communities and villages."

That's more than 10 times the population of South Carolina.

Are people here worried? I can tell you I checked a half-dozen stores near my home in the Charleston area — pharmacies, grocery stores, big-box stores — and every one was sold out of surgical masks.

Online, on Amazon and eBay, I found a slew of listings for face masks of questionable origin, with high prices and unusually worded descriptions.

I saw common dust masks being sold as virus protection, and surgical masks being sold for multiples of the usual price.

So, yes, people are worried, but note that the CDC does not recommend the routine use of face masks outside the workplace. They can help reduce the spread of disease when they are worn by people who already have a virus, the agency said. The Mayo Clinic had similar advice.

I don't have a crystal ball to tell me what's ahead for the stock market, and the expectations of financial professionals are all over the board. But I do know these two things:

As severe as the stock market plunge has been this past week, as of Thursday's close the broader stock market was basically back to where it was in early October. Rolling back several months of gains is a short-term setback for a long-term investor.

When stocks go down, bond prices usually go up, because investors flock to safety. And when bond prices rise, interest rates fall.

So, the interest rate on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit an all-time low of 1.264 percent Thursday.

Mortgage rates are closely related to the 10-year bond, and they are once again hovering at generational lows.

Freddie Mac's weekly federal survey found 30-year mortgages were at 3.45 percent Thursday. Just one year ago, at the end of the first week of March, the going rate was nearly a percentage point higher.

Now, that doesn't seem like a big difference, but on a $200,000 30-year loan it's a difference of $110 each month.

There are lots of solid online calculators that can help crunch the numbers on refinancing. One is the bankrate.com mortgage refinance calculator.

A harder part is shopping around for a lender that offers low rates combined with low up-front fees. But, with rates this low, homeowners who don't plan to move for at least several years should consider refinancing.