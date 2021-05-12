Rising commodities costs hit Americans at home and on the road

NEW YORK — Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves.
The government said May 12 that consumer prices surged 0.8 percent in April from March, while the year-over-year increase was the fastest since 2008.
Prices for corn, grain and soybeans are at their highest since 2012. The price of lumber is at an all-time high, adding tens of thousands dollars to the cost of building a home.
Numerous factors are playing into the price hikes. As the economy strengthens, demand for products is outpacing the ability of companies to produce enough raw materials. At the factory-floor level, many manufacturers are still understaffed as employment lags the broader economic recovery.
Also, companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and West Coast ports experience longer delays because of congestion.
Everyday consumer items are about to get more expensive as the building blocks of those products become pricier.
Higher costs for polyethylene, wood pulp, refined sugar and milled grains don't immediately resonate with consumers. But they mean higher price tags at checkout for toilet paper, breakfast cereals, diapers and just about anything in a plastic container.
Companies have been warning consumers about the trend: Cheerios maker General Mills is considering raising prices on its products as grain, sugar and other ingredients become more expensive. Hormel Foods has already increased prices for Skippy peanut butter and its turkey products. Beverage giant Coca-Cola has said it expects to raise prices to offset higher costs.
Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex tissues and Scott toilet paper, said price increases will cover about 60 percent of its product portfolio. Procter & Gamble is raising prices for baby, feminine and adult care products.
Consumers are also paying more at the grocery store for much of the meat they take home and cook, as well as for their favorite takeout burgers and burritos.
The higher prices are the result of a number of factors, including the skyrocketing cost of feed for farm animals, whose diets consist largely of corn and soybeans. The price of corn is up 57 percent in 2021 and has more than doubled in the past year, while soybean prices are up more than 25 percent since Jan. 1. Although it can be somewhat gradual, eventually those higher costs get passed down to the consumer.
One issue is tight supplies, in part because China is buying massive amounts of soybeans and corn for feed as it continues to replenish its pork herd that was devastated by the African swine fever in 2018. Scott Gerlt, an economist with the American Soybean Association, says soybean prices will remain elevated at least through the fall.
On an earnings call with investors, chicken producer Tyson Foods said feed ingredients last quarter were $135 million higher than the same quarter last year.
Menu prices also are on the rise. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices in the "food away from home" category were up 3.8 percent in the 12 months ended in April. Besides increases in beef, poultry and fish prices, restaurants are spending more on labor, safety training and cleaning due to COVID-19, and passing along some of those costs, according to the National Restaurant Association.
But few areas of the economy have seen inflation intensify like the U.S. housing market, where rising prices can equate to big money. The median price of a previously occupied U.S. home hit a record-high $329,100 in March, a whopping 17.2 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Behind the frenzy is a shortage of available homes for sale, with an inventory that was at just 1.07 million at the end of March, down 28.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the trade group. That translates to a 2.1 months of supply, well short of the six-month cushion economists say is needed for a balanced market.
The shortage of homes and steady surge in prices has begun to put a damper on sales, which at the national level fell in February and March.
Homebuilders are racing to capitalize on the strong demand, but that in turn is stoking inflation in building materials. Lumber, for example, is up more than fourfold from a year ago, according to FactSet. That adds about $36,000 to the price of an average new single-family home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
While building materials prices always fluctuate, the volatility has been heightened over the past year as the pandemic led to factory closures, a shortage of truckers and other logistical issues that made the supply chain unpredictable.
Energy prices have also been climbing. While they steadied in April, they're still up 25 percent over the past 12 months, according to the BLS.
At the gas pump, the travel club AAA said the average price of a gallon of unleaded topped $3 on May 12 for the first time since October 2014 — and could rise further depending on when the Colonial Pipeline is operating at fully capacity again after hackers disabled the major East Coast fuel conduit over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the price of oil is running about $66.40 a barrel, the highest since 2018, with more Americans driving as the economy recovers from the worst of the pandemic.
The vehicles that run on gas are getting more expensive as well. Prices for used cars and trucks jumped a record 10 percent in April. A global shortage of computer chips is curtailing production and driving sticker prices higher.