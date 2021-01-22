Rewarding workers to get COVID-19 shots makes good business sense, leaders says

With grocery store workers in the next batch of vaccine recipients set for early spring, some national chains are offering their frontline workers pay or paid time off to get a shot in the arm and a Charleston business leader believes other local firms will follow suit.

"I think we will see employers step up," said Bryan Derreberry, president and CEO of Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. "They want to have their employees and businesses safe."

Derreberry hasn't heard of any incentives being offered by his group's 1,530 members for their 165,000 workers, but that doesn't mean they won't, he said.

"I think you will see a major push by employers to get their employees vaccinated," he said. "I think they will do everything they can to make sure employees safeguard themselves."

Derreberry agrees with providing paid time off for employees to receive the vaccine. He said it's important to make them aware of the closest inoculation site to expedite the process.

"The sooner the general population is healthy, the sooner they will have business success," he said.

Derreberry's comments come after a growing number of national grocers with stores in Charleston and across South Carolina have joined the push to combat the coronavirus by offering workers a variety of incentives to get vaccinated.

Aldi, Lidl, Trader Joe's, Dollar General and Instacart have all recently announced plans to either pay employees or provide them paid hours off to get inoculated.

Discount grocery store Lidl, which operates a store in Goose Creek and is expanding into North Charleston, said earlier this week it will pay its more than 6,000 U.S. employees who choose to get the vaccine an extra $200.

The retailer said the additional payment will help offset the costs associated with vaccine administration, including travel costs and childcare. The company will also accommodate employee schedules for vaccine appointments "free of any obstacles," said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US.

Rival grocer Aldi is offering its hourly workers with two hours of pay for each vaccine dose they receive, giving workers up to four hours of paid time off. Discount retailer Dollar General and grocery store Trader Joe's are offering similar incentives.

"We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are removing barriers," Dollar General said in a statement.

Instacart, the on-demand grocery delivery platform, will begin offering a $25 "vaccine support stipend" on Feb. 1 for its in-store workers and eligible independent contractors who have been vaccinated.

Vaccines are going to health care workers, nursing home residents and senior citizens 70 and older first, but grocery store employees in South Carolina will be able to sign up by the spring in the second eligible group, according to a schedule listed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Companies want to be ready, but none of the retailers is mandating inoculations. The incentives are meant to prod workers into choosing safety for themselves and their customers once the shot is available.

Grocery store workers are in the Phase 1B group, deemed "frontline essential workers" by DHEC. That group also includes firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, postal service employees, as well as workers in manufacturing, public transit and education, including teachers, support staff and daycare workers.

A University of South Carolina retail expert said companies are wise to offer workers an incentive.

“Employers want to make sure everyone is safe when they come into their stores,” said Jeff Campbell, chairman of the school’s retailing department. “Because there is no national mandate to get the vaccine, the alternative is offering employees incentives. It’s a small investment, and customers’ protection has a lot to do with it.”

Campbell believes incentives offered in the retail industry will be followed by those for hotel and restaurant workers in the hospitality field.

"Retail and hospitality are tied together in a lot of ways, and making sure employees are vaccinated will be very beneficial to both industries," he said.

Even so, most companies are reluctant to impose mandates, said Sharon Perley Masling, a partner at the law firm Morgan Lewis who has been advising clients on workplace issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency nature of the vaccine’s approval makes it impractical for many companies to require it, given that the shots are not yet available to most of the population, she said.

At the same time, Masling said the companies she works with are taking various steps to strongly encourage workers to get the shots.

“It’s good for employees, it’s good for their communities and its good for ensuring the continuation of business operations,” she said.

The vaccine rollout started slower than anticipated in the U.S., and many of the delivered supplies haven't made their way into people's arms yet.

Nearly 40 million doses have been distributed across the nation as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while about 19.1 million doses have been administered, including close to 2.8 million people who have received the initial and follow-up shots.

Federal officials had projected 20 million people would have received first doses by the end of December, but that number came up far short. Vaccines became available in earlier that month.

In South Carolina, about 425,000 doses had been received by Thursday. About half had been administered, according to DHEC.

To accelerate the process, Walmart is expanding the number of states where inoculations could become more readily available. The world's largest retailer already provides COVID-19 vaccines in New Mexico and Arkansas, but it will soon broaden its reach to select stores in South Carolina and other locations around the country though the exact sites have not been announced.

Walmart has the capacity give up to 13 million shots a month "when supply and allocations allow," Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness, said in a blog post Friday.

Vaccines are free, but an administration fee can be charged, according to the CDC. Providers can be reimbursed by public or private insurance, or, for the uninsured, by the Health Resources and Services Administration. People can't be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the fee.