Revival of Earth Fare could bring the natural grocer back to Columbia

COLUMBIA — Earth Fare is back as a grocery brand, with a co-founder and top executives buying the rights to the name and looking to revive the organic and natural foods retailer. The company already has acquired the rights to several of its former locations including Summerville.

But Columbia? Not quite yet.

The new Earth Fare management team is strongly considering bringing a store back to its longtime Devine Street location, said Bethany Turon, a returning executive who has been named CEO of the new company.

Strong support in Columbia makes it an attractive market for a return, Turon said. "It seems like the community is very supportive," Turon said.

The new Earth Fare is set to reopen three stores: in its home base of Asheville, N.C., as well as Roanoke, Va., and Athens, Ga. The company also has verbal agreements to reopen in Boone, N.C., and Summerville.

Its longtime stores had an established customer base and did well, said Randy Talley, one of the co-founders of Earth Fare who is also an investor in its revival. As the chain expanded to 55 locations it ran into cash flow issues, Talley said. The company filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 4.

The revived Earth Fare is more likely to be a chain of about eight stores across the Southeast. Stores will be refocused on the basics: organic and natural items and brands with no artificial ingredients or preservatives, Talley said.

"These are the things that built Earth Fare," Talley said.

Some revived Earth Fare locations should be open by this summer including the Summerville location.

For those in Columbia who want to comment on the prospect of getting the store back can write to the new ownership team at earthfare100@gmail.com.

Longs Drugs closes its pharmacies

Longs Drugs last week closed its retail pharmacies, selling its retail business to CVS. All customers should have their prescriptions transferred and be able to fill them at any CVS, according to the CVS website.

The family owned company was founded as a single independent pharmacy in Columbia in 1968. It continues to operate as a specialty pharmacy for business clients.

Longs had seven locations in the Columbia area, including longtime stores on Millwood Avenue and Kilbourne Road. It had 15 retail locations in South Carolina and 20 overall.

CBRE takes over two downtown properties

Real estate firm CBRE has taken over leasing of two retail and office spaces in downtown Columbia.

CBRE will manage the Vista Center, the strip of stores that runs along the 1300 block of Assembly Street in downtown. The shopping area has almost 4,000 feet of available space currently, according to a CBRE statement.

CBRE also will manage the office tower at 1333 Main St., which has more than 6,800 square feet of retail space available.

Both properties were purchased in February by Galium Capital, a Florida-based real estate investment firm.

