Fewer visitors have been touring Patriots Point's historic vessels along the Mount Pleasant waterfront than expected.
Executive director Mac Burdette recently told members of the Patriots Point Development Authority's board that the state-owned visitor attraction is about $600,000 short of its annual revenue projections.
The naval and maritime museum is halfway through its fiscal year, and Burdette said he thinks business will pick up some over the next six months.
However, because of additional legal work that the board hadn't anticipated, those costs are expected to come in over budget. Dealing with the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's lease agreement with the development authority, which the board terminated in December, and arrangements for a proposed museum to house the H.L. Hunley submarine, drove up the total funds needed for legal expenses.
If any budget shortfall occurs due to legal fees, Burdette said, the museum authority will transfer funds from its unappropriated fund balance, which is about $4.3 million.
Back in court
A former United Airlines flight technician at the Charleston Air Force Base will get another shot at proving the carrier violated whistleblower laws, according to a federal appeals court decision.
The carrier fired David Grant in May 2014 after it caught him taking photos at the military base of a device called a radiometer that was supposed to be used during inspections of C-17 Globemaster engines. Although Boeing Co. — which has its 787 Dreamliner plant next to the base — is in charge of the C-17 maintenance, United was hired by Boeing subcontractor Pratt & Whitney to handle the engine inspections.
Grant had been complaining to his supervisors for months that failure to use the radiometer — which detects cracks in engine parts — violated federal regulations and that United was filing false claims to the government by saying work had been completed when it had not.
U.S. District Court Judge David Norton dismissed Grant's case in 2017 during proceedings in Charleston, saying he had not proven his false claims allegations. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Norton on the false claims issue, but overturned Norton's dismissal of a whistleblower retaliation claim, which requires a lower standard of proof.
The Richmond, Va., appeals court said Grant reasonably believed his actions were taken to stop United from "coercing investigators to falsify engine repairs," and that he raised his concerns to management in an email that included supporting documents.
The ruling means Grant can proceed with that part of his lawsuit back in federal court in Charleston.
Fatter stake
The single largest investor in the region’s largest technology employer keeps bumping up its holdings.
Wall Street giant BlackRock Inc. disclosed last week that it owned about 5.63 million shares of Blackbaud Inc., or about 11.6 percent of the Daniel Island software company. A year ago, the New York-based firm controlled a 10.5 percent stake, or slightly more than 5 million shares.
The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission does not say when BlackRock acquired the additional stock.
The New York-based firm's investment in Nasdaq-traded BLKB was worth about $395 million as of Friday. By contrast, when the time the stock peaked in July, the valuation was much higher — nearly $677 million.
The slide is not likely to faze BlackRock, which appears to have a long-term horizon.
Market regulators require investors to report annually how much stock they own in U.S.-based publicly traded companies if the amount exceeds 5 percent. BlackRock busted through that threshold in Blackbaud by early 2010, when it said it had amassed about 3.25 million shares, or about 7.4 percent.
Designated as diverse
A Forbes list for Best Employers for Diversity puts the Medical University of South Carolina at No. 13 out of 500 organizations ranked.
A market research firm compiled the list based on interviews with 50,000 people at employers with at least 1,000 workers. MUSC was ranked with the likes of Visa, Netflix and Nielsen. Ball Corp, a metal packaging company, took the No. 1 spot.
Two other South Carolina companies made the cut: Blackbaud came in at 229th and Fort Mill-based Continental Tires was No. 466.
With workers, MUSC is the region’s second-largest employer behind Joint Base Charleston, according to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance.
In its annual audit, MUSC disclosed 12 percent of its top-ranking employees are minorities. A Press Ganey survey the institution disseminates to its employees every year shows 89 percent agreeing with the statement "this organization values employees from different backgrounds." Press Ganey also puts MUSC in the top 30 percent among its peer institutions for diversity and inclusion.
“This noteworthy recognition on the Forbes list, for the second consecutive year, affirms the value and impact of this tremendous body of work that is ongoing,” Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC, said in a statement. “To sustain and extend this progress, we must remain consistent, open and committed.”
On paper
The recent $300 million sale of a 1950s-era York County paper mill was finalized nearly 200 miles away — in an office in downtown Charleston.
Canada's Resolute Forest Products announced in October that it was shedding its 460-worker Catawba operation to focus on higher-growth pulp products. The sale price was made up of $260 million in cash, with buyer New-Indy Containerbord taking on $40 million in pension benefit obligations and other liabilities.
“This transaction will allow us to realize significant value for an asset whose greatest earnings potential lies with the investment in and diversification of the mill’s operations, as proposed by New-Indy,” Resolute CEO Yves Laflamme said when the deal was announced.
According to a copy of the purchase agreement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the closing was to take place at the offices of Palmetto Blue Title Agency in Bank of America Place on Meeting Street, just north of the City Market. The companies announced on Jan. 1 that the ink on the deal was dry.
The former Upstate-based paper maker Bowater opened the Catawba mill in 1957. The Greenville company merged with Abitibi Consolidated a half-century later to create AbitibiBowater. After the combined business filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009, it emerged from the reorganization process as Resolute Forest Products two years later.
The South Carolina mill’s new owner is headquartered in Ontario, Calif. It uses 100 percent recycled fiber to make containerboard for the corrugated box industry. As part of the sale agreement, New-Indy agreed to offer all of the Catawba workers continued employment.
“We are pleased that the mill will continue to operate, and benefit the local community, both economically and socially,” Laflamme said.
Of legal interest
The central bankers at the Federal Reserve are meeting for two days this week to determine whether they will raise interest rates again.
South Carolina’s highest legal authority isn’t waiting for Wednesday's announcement.
At the start of each calendar year, the S.C. Supreme Court is required to set the rate of interest on financial decrees and judgments handed down by judges and juries in the Palmetto State. The law provides that the figure is “equal to the prime rate as listed in the first edition of the Wall Street Journal published for each calendar year for which the damages are awarded, plus four percentage points, compounded annually.”
The upshot is the 2019 rate jumped a full point from last year to 9.5 percent. It took effect Jan. 15, according to a notice posted on the high court’s website.
Super splurge
The biggest sporting event of the year unfolds Sunday in Atlanta, and fans intend to go all out even if they aren't attending the big game.
About 182.5 million people plan to watch the Los Angeles Rams clash with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. That's down a bit from the 188.5 million who tuned in last year.
But those rooting for their favorite team this year plan to spend a bit more — more than $81 each on beer, nachos, jerseys and football-related fixings, according to the National Retail Federation. That's the second-highest amount ever to be spent by Super Bowl enthusiasts.
And people don't have to be a football fan or be a loyal follower of either team to enjoy the game. About 76 percent find the commercials entertaining while only about 10 percent are influenced to buy something.