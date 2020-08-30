In every recession there are lots of people whose finances crumble following job losses and business failures, and as they look for ways to pay the bills, a retirement account — for those fortunate enough to have one — can be a last resort.

Retirement savings are a key to financial security, but sometimes they pull double-duty as an emergency savings vehicle. There are regulations and penalties aimed at keeping savers from tapping those funds before retirement, but the federal government changed the rules and waived an important penalty during this pandemic-related recession for qualified individuals.

Who's a "qualified" individual? The IRS says that's anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 (including spouses or dependents) or, because of the virus, experienced, "adverse financial consequences" for myriad reasons, such as being quarantined, furloughed or laid off. Or unable to work due to lack of child care. Or as a result of a business that's been closed or forced to reduce its hours for individuals classified as owners or operators.

That doesn't mean it's a good idea to spend tomorrow's retirement money on today's bills, but for anyone facing financial hardship it could be tempting, particularly with the stock market hovering at record levels.

During the last recession, anyone who borrowed or withdrew money from a retirement account and later paid it back likely missed out on substantial investment gains, because the stock market soared after March 2009, and the stock market is where most retirees earn the biggest financial gains. This time, we're still in a recession, but Wall Street is back near record levels after a sharp drop earlier this year, so there's less risk of missing out.

No one knows where the stock market will go, but I can tell you how the CARES Act changed the rules for taxable retirement account withdrawals during 2020.

First, the 10 percent early withdrawal penalty for tapping funds prior to age 59-and-a-half has been waived for withdrawals of up to $100,000. That's true for traditional IRAs, tax-deferred 401(k) plans and similar types of accounts.

So there's no early-withdrawal penalty, but income taxes would be owed. Typically, an early withdrawal prompts the government to hold on to a chunk of the money for that year's income taxes, but that's also changed.

Income taxes would still be owed but the federal portion on funds withdrawn in 2020 would be spread out over the next three years. And the CARES Act allows people to put the money they withdrew back into their retirement accounts, and recoup the income tax they paid on the withdrawal.

This is not a decision to be taken lightly, of course. Details of the rules and regulations can be found on irs.gov.

It's not easy to build a retirement fund, and many in the U.S. have hardly any money saved. For those who do, spending those funds prior to retirement could reshape the years and possibly decades they'll live once their working days are behind them.

The federal rules do make it easier to take money out, and allow for three years to pay the tax bills or put the money back. Actually having to redeposit it back into a retirement account is a different matter and can be quite a challenge.

It's also important to know that an early withdrawal could change a person's eligibility for wage-based public benefits, because any money taken from taxable retirement accounts before its time is considered income.