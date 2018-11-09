It's a sign of the times in North Charleston.

For the second time in about a year, a business wanting to put its name in large letters on the facade is building has been rebuffed by the city.

And this time it's going to court.

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. is suing the Zoning Board of Appeals in the state's third largest city because it rejected the retailer's application to place new signage on part of the Northwoods Mall space it took over after Sears moved out.

Earlier this year the franchise owner of a Piggly Wiggly supermarket moving into a former Bi-Lo grocery store in Ladson asked the same board for a variance that would allow a larger-lettered sign. That, too, met resistance, but the store owner stopped short of taking the issue to court.

Not so for Burlington, a national chain. It's flexing its national legal to get the decision overturned.

The lawsuit, filed with last week with Charleston County Court of Common Pleas, alleges the city's ordinances on the number and size of wall signs "are vague and imprecise" and says the decision was made "without any evidence" to support it.

Burlington believes the board erred by calculating the area of two separate signs on the same facade together, pushing it past the city's signage-size threshold.

In addition to the large-lettered sign already on the building's facade, Burlington wants to place a smaller sign with the company's signature heart-shaped "B" next to the doors at the store's entrance.

The retailer also noted a contradictory finding by the zoning board. The panel ruled unanimously Oct. 1 that allowing Burlington a variance "will be of substantial detriment to adjacent property or the public good." It then went on to say, "the character of the district will not be harmed by the granting of the variance."

"These findings are manifestly contradictory," Burlington alleges in its lawsuit.

Derk Van Raalte, an attorney for North Charleston, declined to comment on the pending litigation since Burlington has requested mediation, but he said the inclusion of the word "not" was likely a typographical error in the board's verbiage concerning the character of the district.