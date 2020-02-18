Retailer Belk restructures corporate office, cuts 80 jobs

CHARLOTTE — A restructuring at Belk has eliminated 80 positions at the department store operator's corporate office.
The Charlotte-based retailer confirmed the layoffs Monday, The Charlotte Observer reported.
The restructuring had been announced last week, the company said in a statement.
Belk did not detail the types of jobs that were eliminated. Its statement said workers affected by the layoffs will be offered severance packages and outplacement services.
The retailer was started in 1888 by William Henry Belk, who opened a bargain store in Monroe, N.C.
The company expanded to downtown Charleston in 1926, when it opened at 232 King St., the current site of Belmond Charleston Place.
Belk now has four department stores throughout the region, including a “flagship” location at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. The others are at Citadel Mall in Charleston, Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and North Main Market in Summerville.
Belk was the nation's largest family-owned department store chain before its sale to the New York private equity firm Sycamore Partners in late 2015.
The following year, CEO Tim Belk announced his retirement. That ended 128 years of family leadership at the chain.