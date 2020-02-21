Zoe's Kitchen is closing 1 of 2 restaurants in Charleston area

Mediterranean restaurant Zoe's Kitchen is closing one of its two restaurants in the Charleston area.

The Texas-based dining chain will darken its outpost at 1129 Savannah Highway on Saturday. The restaurant opened in 2018 on an outparcel at the Whole Foods Market-anchored West Ashley Station Shopping Center.

Employees of the West Ashley site are being offered positions at Zoe's other location on Belk Drive in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, which will remain open.

Zoe's Kitchen started in Birmingham, Ala., but it is now based in Plano, Texas, offering more than 250 restaurants across the nation, according to its website.