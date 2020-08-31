You are the owner of this article.
Seaside Charleston-area restaurant to close after 32 years

Sullivan's restaurant

Sullivan's restaurant on Sullivan's Island will close Sunday after 32 years in business. Provided

Another longtime Charleston-area restaurant is shutting its doors in the Lowcountry, this time over Labor Day weekend.

Sullivan's seafood restaurant at 2019 Middle St. on Sullivan's Island announced on social media on Sunday that it will close next Sunday after 32 years in business.

"We want to thank all my wonderful employees, family and friends that have supported us over the years," according to a Facebook post. "We are so grateful for all the amazing memories, and we wish everyone the best to the years to come!"

The restaurant will officially close at 9 p.m. Sunday. Dine in and takeout are offered. Reservations are accepted for parties of six or more for those wanting a last get-together sendoff at the restaurant over the holiday weekend.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

