One Florida-based supermarket chain continues to bolster its presence throughout the Charleston region while another from the Sunshine State proceeds to shrink.

Publix opened its 14th grocery store in the region Wednesday at 730 Hopewell Drive. The newest location is in the new Point Hope Commons Shopping Center in the Cainhoy Plantation development off Clements Ferry Road.

The new store is much like other Publix supermarkets with all the regular departments but with one difference: It's the only conventional Publix in the Charleston area with a salad bar. The chain's recently opened small-format GreenWise Market in Mount Pleasant also has one.

The Cainhoy store will offer samplings throughout the weekend as part of its grand opening. With 101 employees, hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Pharmacy hours will vary.

Stephanie McDowell is store manager. She most recently served as a Publix assistant manager in Spring Hill, Fla.

Publix anchors about half of the 90,000-square-foot shopping center, which will also include Jersey Mike’s Subs, Famulari's Pizzeria, Great Clips salon, Heartland Dental, alcoholic beverage shop Egan’s Spirits, Sandy’s Cleaners and Pink Polish Nail Salon.

Construction on the outparcel buildings is nearing completion. None of the tenants has set up shop yet.

Publix has another store under construction on Folly Road on James Island and plans to build a new store across from the Summers Corner development south of Summerville.

The Cainhoy store is the third the company has opened this year in the Charleston area. Besides the GreenWise Market, a namesake supermarket welcomed customers in the spring on the ground floor of the 10 WestEdge apartment building on the Charleston peninsula.

The expanding food chain also plans to remodel three stores in the region.

They include supermarkets at 520 Folly Road in Merchants Village Shopping Center on James Island, at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Ashley Landing Shopping Center in West Ashley and at 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Queensborough Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant.

Publix supermarkets undergo a makeover every five years, according to Reynolds.

That includes fresh paint and decor along with certain display cases being replaced or refurbished. The deli section at the stores in Mount Pleasant and on James Island will be enhanced while the customer-service area at the West Ashley store will be revamped.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Grocers-owned Bi-Lo will close another one of its stores in the Charleston region by Aug. 19. The supermarket on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek is closing.

It's the eighth Bi-Lo to go dark in the region since 2016. The Charleston area will be left with nine Bi-Lo supermarkets through the Jacksonville-based chain, which emerged from bankruptcy for a second time last year. The company has closed more than 116 stores over the past two years.

Tax-free time

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday and running through midnight Sunday, shoppers in South Carolina can save a few pennies during the state's annual Sales Tax Holiday, timed to coincide with back-to-school purchases.

Clothing, computers, pencils, pens and numerous other items can be bought without paying the 6 percent state sales tax and applicable local taxes. But not everything is tax-free. Cosmetics, eyewear, furniture, jewelry and layaway items are just a few of the things that customers will still have to pay sales taxes on.

For a complete list of tax-free items in South Carolina, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3wuy82d, or the S.C. Department of Revenue's website.

Scouting about

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

A healthy food cafe is looking at the Charleston region for new locations.

New York-based SoBol hopes to put 16 new acai bowl locations across coastal South Carolina, including five in the Charleston market and others in Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach. The acai bowl is like a thick smoothie with different toppings such as granola and fruit.

Popping in

Fieldshop by Garden & Gun in Charleston will host a pop-up shop Thursday and Friday.

Louisville, Ky.-based leather goods handcrafter Clayton & Crume will showcase its wares, host a cocktail reception and offer complimentary embossing.

The shop will be open 4-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 334 Meeting St. in The Dewberry Hotel.

Holiday reservations

Christmas is still about five months away, but preparations are already on some people's minds.

Daniel Island's Holiday Festival will be Dec. 7, and it's now accepting vendor applications.

The outside event runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. around the concourse at Volvo Car Stadium.

The early bird fee is $80, if paid by Sept. 30. After that the fee goes to $115. Several categories are available with limited openings, and food vendors are not accepted through the festival. Volvo Car Stadium's hospitality services division handles those.

For more information, go to: https://tinyurl.com/y3o4b744