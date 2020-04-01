Parker's Kitchen sets debut dates for 2 Charleston-area convenience stores

A Savannah-based convenience store chain continues to spread across the Lowcountry.

Parker's Kitchen has set the tentative opening of its new store at 1140 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley for April 17. It also will tentatively open another location at 1000 Linger Longer Drive off U.S. Highway 17-A south of Summerville on May 7.

Last May, company CEO Greg Parker announced plans to bring 10 stores to the Charleston region in a $50 million investment.

Already open are two locations in Moncks Corner and one each in Goose Creek, Summerville, Walterboro and the Cane Bay development in Berkeley County.

Another is planned near Foxbank Plantation on U.S. Highway 52 between Goose Creek and Moncks Corner and on College Park Road near Interstate 26, though the latter one is facing some environmental push back since it's next to a creek.

Safety measures

Atlanta-based Home Depot says it will limit the number of people in its 100,000-square-foot stores to 100 at a time and is eliminating its major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of customers into its stores.

The company also put a temporary halt to selling N95 masks and redirected shipments to be donated to hospitals and healthcare providers.

The home improvement warehouse store also is limiting services and installations to those that are essential for maintenance and repair needs in affected markets and is closing at 6 p.m. to sanitize and restock in the evenings.

The big-box retailer also is distributing thermometers to its workers and asking them to check themselves before they report to work.

It also is giving $100 bonuses to full-time, hourly workers and $50 to part-time, hourly workers in stores and distribution centers. They will also receive more paid time off and be paid at the end of the year if it is not used.

The Joe to go

Take out-only food service is coming to The Joe.

On Thursday, drive-thru lunch offerings will be available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park at 360 Fishburne St., according to the Charleston RiverDogs, whose season has been delayed because of the coronavirus.

Josh Shea, a longtime chef in the Charleston culinary scene and the park's vice president of food and beverage, has created a special menu that includes ballpark favorites such as the HomeWrecker and healthy options.

To place an order for pickup at The Joe, go to http://charlestonriverdogs.ehopper.info/. Orders can be picked up from the VIP lot adjacent to Riley Park. Also included on the menu are Kids Meals, which come with RiverDogs baseball cards, and all meal orders include two free RiverDogs ticket vouchers, good for any game in the 2020 season.

On Mondays, Shea will prepare 100 meals to be donated to various front-line healthcare responders in the Charleston area. To nominate a group for the Monday meals, go to https://forms.gle/yQx2sFD1j9HD94fx6.

Sanitizing measures will be in place for employees on site and patrons at pickup locations.

Wheeling and dealing

A North Carolina-based tire company is now the owner of a former competitor in Summerville.

Colony Tire & Service recently acquired Piedmont Tire at 286 Thorpe Road and rebranded the shop under the Colony banner, according to buy-side adviser Charleston Business Brokers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Colony operates 42 retail and wholesale locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, with annual sales exceeding $500 million. Its other Palmetto State locations are in Conway and Lexington.

The company plans to announce the acquisition of more South Carolina locations in the near future, according to Colony founder and CEO Charlie Creighton.

Last sizzle

Five years after opening in downtown Charleston, a high-end steak chain restaurant is now permanently closed.

Ruth's Chris Steak House announced on its website Monday the location at 55 S. Market St. is no longer in business.

"We regret to inform you that we are permanently closed for business at this location," the statement reads. "We have enjoyed being a part of Charleston’s vibrant and much-loved food culture and extend our sincere appreciation to our loyal team members and faithful guests who have supported us tirelessly over the last five years."

It continued, "Our immense gratitude for your ongoing support and continued trust in our restaurant and our Ruth’s Chris brand."

The statement gave no indication if the permanent closing resulted from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced restaurants to close indoor dining and offer takeout and delivery service only.

The downtown site opened on Memorial Day in 2015, the 50th anniversary of the founding of Ruth's Chris in New Orleans. The restaurant was located in the French Quarter Inn at 166 Church St.

Franchise owners Nancy Oswald and her husband, Mark, announced in 2010 they bought the Ruth's Chris franchise for Charleston, but they wanted to wait until they found the ideal location before opening. It took them five years.

Other locations operated by the Oswalds in South Carolina remain in operation, according to the restaurant chain's website. They include two in Greenville and one each in Columbia and Myrtle Beach.

No boat show

The Charleston In-Water Boat Show set for April 17-19 at Bristol Marina and Brittlebank Park has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. For those who already bought tickets, they will receive a refund, but the organizer, JBM & Associates, is asking for patience as it processes the refunds.