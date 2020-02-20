Kitchen store shutting down in Mount Pleasant after 5 years

A kitchen gadget store is putting the lid on its Mount Pleasant outpost less than five years after setting up shop.

Kitchen & Company plans to close by the end of March in Bowman Place Shopping Center. Signs throughout the store say it is closing, with markdowns up to 40 percent on some items.

The 20,000-square-foot store opened in October 2015, competing with Coastal Cupboard and Bed Bath and Beyond on all kinds of pots, kettles and cooking utensils.

It also offered Vintopia, a beer and wine selection.

The new store is in the same shopping center as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom Rack, DSW and J. Crew Mercantile. A Kmart once anchored the redeveloped retail space. Other buildings are in the works behind the shopping center.

For Kitchen & Company, it was the first store in South Carolina and the ninth for the company. The chain is owned by Delaware-based Calvert Retail LP. A Calvert spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment late Thursday.

The shopping center is owned by Ed Navarro's Grove Property Fund. He had not heard of the store's closing when contacted for comment late Thursday.