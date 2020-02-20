Kitchen store shutting down in Mount Pleasant after 5 years; owner closing 3 more US stores

A Delaware-based kitchen gadget store is putting the lid on its Mount Pleasant outpost and three others in the nation.

Kitchen & Company, owned by Delaware-based Calvert Retail, plans to shut down by the end of March in Bowman Place Shopping Center less than five years after setting up shop. Signs throughout the store say it is closing, with markdowns up to 40 percent on some items.

A Calvert Retail spokesperson did not immediately return messages Friday, but a store employee confirmed the company is closing stores in Asheville, N.C., and Newington, N.H.

Another Kitchen & Co. shop in Lewes, Del., is expected to remain open. The company also is shuttering its only Reading Glass & China store in Lancaster, Pa., a store employee confirmed.

Calvert Retail also owns the Southern Season brand, which closed its Mount Pleasant specialty food emporium in 2016 less than three years after opening. The company, which acquired Southern Season through bankruptcy proceedings in 2016, shuttered the original and last remaining store in Chapel Hill, N.C., in January.

The 20,000-square-foot Mount Pleasant store opened in October 2015, competing with locally owned Coastal Cupboard and national chain Bed Bath and Beyond on all kinds of pots, kettles and cooking utensils.

It also offered Vintopia, a beer and wine selection.

The new store is in the same shopping center as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom Rack, DSW and J. Crew Mercantile. A Kmart once anchored the redeveloped retail space. Other buildings are in the works behind the shopping center.

For Kitchen & Company, it was the first store in South Carolina and the ninth for the company at the time when it opened in Mount Pleasant.

The shopping center is owned by Ed Navarro's Grove Property Fund. He had not heard of the store's closing when contacted for comment late Thursday.