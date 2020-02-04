The Charleston region's newest supermarket will delay its opening one week.

The new Harris Teeter in West Ashley Circle Shopping Center on Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley will now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Feb. 19, according to company spokeswoman Danna Robinson.

The originally announced opening date was Feb. 12.

The new store at 3865 West Ashley Circle will be the 18th in the Charleston region for the Matthews, N.C.-based food chain, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. of Cincinnati.

Unique features of the new store include handmade lobster rolls, trail mix bar, in-store smoked salmon, Asian and American hot food bars, Starbucks coffee shop, a drive-thru pharmacy and and its signature ExpressLane for online shopping.

The 53,000-square-foot supermarket will include nine manned checkout counters and six self-checkout lanes. After opening day, it will be open 6 a.m. to midnight every day.