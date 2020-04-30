Charleston-based convenience store firm buys 48 stores in Mississippi and Arkansas

Charleston-based Refuel convenience store chain now owns 48 similar shops under another brand in Arkansas and Mississippi.

The company recently closed on the purchase of the Indianola, Miss.-based Double Quick-branded stores and quick-service restaurants, two months after first announcing a deal was in the works. Terms were not disclosed.

The stores, 41 in Mississippi and seven in Arkansas, will remain under the Double Quick brand.

"It's a very strong brand in the Mississippi Delta," Refuel Operating Co. CEO Mark Jordan of Sullivan's Island said.

Double Quick first opened in 1983 in Greenville, Miss., and grew over the years under the helm of business partners Tom Gresham and Bill McPherson.

In addition to four dozen stores, Double Quick operates five stand-alone, quick-service restaurants and offers proprietary food service or branded quick-service-restaurant concepts at 34 of the locations.

Double Quick's proprietary food offerings are known as Hot N' Crispy Chicken & Seafood, while its restaurant partnerships include Church's Chicken and Krystal.

Independent investment bank Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc. of Richmond, Va., and Baltimore, Md., advised Double Quick's owners on the sale.

Jordan said the company will continue to look for other expansion opportunities across the Southeast.

The latest acquisition boosts Refuel's store count to 83.

Last year, Refuel acquired more than two dozen shops operating under the The Markette and West Oil labels in the Pee Dee region from Hartsville-based West Oil Inc. It also purchased two Turtle Market-branded existing stores or two others in the works in the Myrtle Beach area earlier this year.

In addition, Refuel continues to expand, with a dozen new locations in the development pipeline in eastern South Carolina.

In the Charleston area, they include new stores near Point Hope Commons Shopping Center in Cainhoy Plantation off Clements Ferry Road, Brighton Park Boulevard in Nexton near Summerville, Carnes Crossroads in Goose Creek and on Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island.

Two others are in the works for undisclosed locations in Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The brand also is expanding into Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head.

Through the backing of Texas-based private equity fund First Reserve, Refuel, which operated five stores in early 2019, could surpass 100 stores by the end of 2020 through further acquisitions, Jordan said.