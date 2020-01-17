A roadside retail and restaurant fixture of northern Mount Pleasant for the past 14 years will close as early as Jan. 31 for an eventual move to a new location nearby.

Boone Hall Farms Market at 2521 Highway 17 is shutting down and plans to build a new store across the street where the actual farm is located.

The existing store's lease expires later this year, but it's closing earlier to clear out merchandise and prepare for the launch of the new location, possibly by this summer.

"We are not closing for good," said Boone Hall marketing director Rick Benthall. "We are just moving to the farm side. It will be a headquarters for us to go back to our roots."

For those looking for deals before the lights go out, some items are marked down as much as 30 percent. The reductions could increase as the store inches closer to its targeted closing date, said general manager Pram Sembiring.

While the store aims to close by Jan. 31, Sembiring said it's not a hard date and the shop could continue operating into February if necessary to clear the shelves.

Details on the layout and offerings of the new location are still being worked out, but the store will be built close to where the produce stand usually sits on Boone Hall Farms along Highway 17, Benthall said.

The new shop will include produce, dairy and specialty items. Unlike the existing retail store, Benthall said, it won't have a restaurant and it wont stock fresh meat and seafood.

Long-range plans call for transforming an 1850s-era cotton gin near the Boone Hall mansion into a restaurant and gift shop, he added.

The new store location will bring the shop closer to some of the 40 different varieties of produce grown on about 120 acres of the 738-acre Boone Hall Plantation.

"As a farmers market, we are going to be closer to our farming roots," Sembiring said. "People will be buying from the land where it's grown."

Relationships with local vendors will continue at the new location, which Sembiring sees as becoming a community center and farmers market.

The property where the store now sits is privately owned. Sembiring and Benthall did not know what future plans are for the site once Boone Hall Farms moves out. The owner could not immediately be reached Friday for comment.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

On Friday, longtime customers of the store lamented its departure but said they are looking forward to seeing the new operation.

Visiting the store from Spartanburg while vacationing at her second home in McClellanville, Claire Boyd called the closing "terrible."

"We come here all the time," Boyd said. "We like the quality of the food and the freshness."

She was shocked to learn the shop is closing but is happy it will return in a new location.

Barbara Smith of Awendaw called the news "sad" as she pushed a cart down the aisles and slowly filled it up with specialty baked items and other prepared products.

"It's like an icon in Mount Pleasant," she said.

Smith drops by the store at least once or twice a month because it's unique and offers products she can't find elsewhere.

"I'm sad that there will be a time when we don't have anything, but I'm excited it will come back," she said.