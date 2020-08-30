Retail industry's woes hobble owner of 5 SC shopping malls

The bills are mounting at one of the biggest shopping mall owners in South Carolina, putting the landlord in the same financial lifeboat as some of its cash-strapped tenants.

Confirming what it recently described as "unfortunate rumors,” CBL Properties announced Aug. 19 that it plans to join J.C. Penney, J.Crew and other troubled merchants by filing for bankruptcy protection.

It expects to formally kick off the court-supervised restructuring Oct. 1 in an effort to erase $900 million in debt and refinance another $500 million it owes. Shareholders will own 10 percent of the reorganized company. CBL stressed it's not looking for a buyer.

"In sum, the plan will provide the company with a significantly stronger balance sheet by reducing total debt, extending debt maturities and increasing liquidity while minimizing operational disruptions," the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based company said in a prepared statement.

Shoppers aren't likely to notice the behind-the-scenes financial maneuvering. All of the company's 100-plus centers will remain open, including the five it owns or co-owns in the Palmetto State.

"It’s business as usual at CBL’s properties," CEO Stephen Lebovitz said in an online explainer about the bankruptcy plan.

The debt-laden real estate operator is on its heels after absorbing a flurry of retail-related jabs in recent years, including the loss of foot traffic to online shopping sites and a growing number of traditional brick-and-mortar tenants that are struggling to make ends meet.

"They never got their debt to a place where they could get through the next downturn like we're seeing now," Vince Tibone, a senior analyst at Green Street Advisors, told Bloomberg News.

The COVID-19 lockdown magnified the company's financial woes by forcing the closure of its malls for more than two months this year, which triggered a sharp drop in uncollectible rental income.

In South Carolina, CBL controls more than 2.1 million square feet of space, including Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and a half stake in Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall, the largest enclosed shopping destination in the state. Elsewhere, it owns a pair of retail centers in the Upstate and another along the Grand Strand.

The tab came due earlier this month, when CBL was notified it had defaulted on some of the loans secured by its real estate holdings.

It then announced the bankruptcy plan along with a ready-to-go restructuring agreement. More than half of the holders of the company's unsecured debt have agreed to support the plan.

The trick now is to get the secured lenders on board. CBL said it "intends to continue collaborative negotiations" in an "attempt to reach a consensual arrangement" with the collateral-holding holdouts.

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, told the Winston-Salem Journal that the prepackaged restructuring deal "is an attempt to gain a little negotiating leverage against the secured creditors in an attempt to bring them to the negotiating table."

The debt-reduction plan will surely help ease CBL's short-term financial worries, but it doesn't address the underlying problems shopping center owners are facing, including the likelihood that more anchor tenants will wind up in bankruptcy and close stores.

"The business headwinds are phenomenal," a columnist for The Motley Fool noted last week.

CBL is taking a less pessimistic view about its post-bankruptcy future. It said the restructuring will allow it to focus its attention on driving more foot traffic to its properties by bringing in more restaurants and other "experiential" tenants, such as newfangled bowling alleys and arcades.

“Our goal is for this process to proceed as smoothly and as quickly as possible with no disruption to CBL’s operations,” the company said.

The clock starts ticking Oct. 1.