The makeover of another Chick-fil-A in the Charleston region is in the offing.
Site plans have been submitted that show the restaurant at 8455 Dorchester Road in North Charleston will be expanded by nearly 400 square feet and the size of the parking area will nearly double.
The filings show proposed canopies over dual outdoor ordering lanes and at the pickup window. They also outline an extension and reconfiguration of the parking area with a drive-way connection to 8445 Dorchester Road. The concrete and paved areas will add about 22,000 square feet on the 2.4-acre parcel.
"We are presently in the process of obtaining permits for remodeling this location to improve the team member and customer experience," said Jennifer Wilcox of strategic investment with Chick-fil-A. "Demolishing and rebuilding the entire restaurant is not part of our present scope of work."
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has owned a 1.5-acre parcel on the site since 2005, according to Dorchester County land records. Plans show the parking area expanding into an adjacent undeveloped tract.
Another Chick-fil-A restaurant off Magwood Road in West Ashley is slated to be torn down and rebuilt in 2019. It dates back to 1995.
Changing hands
A 35-year-old Charleston-area rental business now has a new owner.
A To Z Equipment Rentals of Wilmington, N.C., recently purchased Hughes Rental and Party Equipment at 1345 Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant, according to the two businesses.
"They plan to keep all of the employees and take the business to the next level," said John Burn, a co-owner of Hughes Lumber and Building Supplies formerly on Mary Street in Charleston. The downtown business was sold in 2016 to make way for apartments, retail shops and a parking garage.
Hughes Rental employs 12 workers. A To Z operates four sites in Wilmington.
Burn opened the equipment rental site on Mary Street in 1983 and a party rental business followed 10 years later nearby on King Street. In 1999, he moved the party rental business to the current Mount Pleasant location.
Burn retains ownership of the land, but the North Carolina buyer owns the business and all of its assets. The new owner plans to bring in more equipment to the site.
In addition to party items such as tents and tables, Hughes offers rentals on excavators and other heavy equipment.
Austin Wilson, the president of A To Z, said the company had reached its full potential in the Wilmington market.
"For us to grow, we need to come to another market," Wilson said. "We are looking to improve the site's image and bring down some newer equipment and more of it."
The equipment rental part will be called A To Z while the party rental side will continue to be called Hughes Party Rental.
Wilson hopes to add two or three more workers as he adds more equipment to the site.
On the way
Work on a previously announced restaurant in Mount Pleasant is about to begin.
Fencing has gone up at the site of the region's third Paisano's Pizza Grill next to the Publix-anchored Queensborough Shopping Center at 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Others are on James Island and in West Ashley.
In downtown Charleston, a new specialty store will open in the spring. Beef Jerky Charleston recently leased 1,500 square feet at 85 S. Market St., according to the commercial real estate firm CBRE Inc. An April opening is targeted.
In Summerville, the Bojangles' at 1221 N. Main St. was recently demolished to make way for a new Bojangles.
Leasing activity
The commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy recently announced four new retail leases: Golden Nail salon leased 1,300 square feet at 3032 W. Montague Ave. in the Markets at Montague in North Charleston; Powerflo Yoga leased 2,725 square feet at 1110 Park West Blvd. in the Plaza at Park West in Mount Pleasant; The Bar Method leased 2,285 square feet at 211 River Landing Drive on Daniel Island; and Panera Bread leased 4,500 square feet at the Corner at Wescott Shopping Center at 9500 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.