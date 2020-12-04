Retail chain Francesca's files for bankruptcy, closes 1 SC store

Next in line in the beleaguered retail industry’s lengthy bankruptcy queue is an apparel, jewelry and accessories chain that targets female shoppers with its eclectic selections.

The parent of Francesca’s has closed one of its South Carolina stores and about 140 others around the country under a court-supervised plan to reduce debt and sell the business.

The cash-strapped Houston-based company also said it “plans to attempt to renegotiate a number of leases during this process, which may include closing additional boutiques.”

Francesca’s Holdings Corp. sought protection from creditors with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. It warned investors it was considering the move a few weeks ago.

“If the company is unable to raise sufficient additional capital to continue to fund operations and pay its obligations, the company will likely need to seek a restructuring under the protection of applicable bankruptcy laws,” the company said in a Nov. 16 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In South Carolina, the casual women's fashion chain already has shuttered its Trenholm Plaza shop in northeast Columbia. That leaves it with nine stores statewide, in downtown Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Hilton Head Island, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston and North Myrtle Beach, according to its website.

In all, 558 boutiques remain open for business. Francesca’s said it has obtained $25 million from a lender to finance its day-to-day operations until the sale, including wages and benefits for employees.

The company's latest earnings report reflects some of the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many malls and merchants to temporarily close their doors starting in March. Sales tumbled 38 percent to $119 million for the first half of its fiscal year, which ended Aug. 3. Losses swelled to $32 million over the same six-month period, from $8 million in 2019. Liabilities total $294 million.

CEO Andrew Clarke said the bankruptcy filing will enable the company to address its real estate expenses and "seek a new investor that can see Francesca’s into the future."

The specialty retailer said that the investment firm TerraMar Capital has agreed to submit the opening "stalking horse" offer for the stores and other assets at a court-supervised auction, with the goal of attracting competing bidders to drive up the price.

Francesca's expects to finalize the sale "as expeditiously as possible," setting Jan. 20 as the target date. The company is confident it will emerge from bankruptcy as a stronger business, Clarke said.

It's hardly the first U.S. retailer to be forced into bankruptcy during the pandemic — and it likely won't be the last. J.C. Penney, Ascena and Tuesday Morning are among the big chains that have turned to the court system to slim down and lighten their debt loads.

Others, such Stein Mart and New York & Company, have opted for a more drastic remedy by liquidating their brick-and-mortar assets.