Retail and real estate deals converge at Charleston intersection, catty-corner style

The annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition this weekend is Charleston's first signature tourist extravaganza of 2020, attracting visitors from far and wide.

As they stroll around downtown, they're more likely than not to find themselves at King and Market streets, in the thick of the retail district.

Joining them, figuratively at least, will be the nation's largest shopping mall owner, hailing all the way from Indiana.

Simon Property Group is juggling two acquisitions that encapsulate the challenges the retail industry is facing in 2020 and the revitalization of downtown Charleston in the 1980s — all from a King-and-Market vantage point.

At one corner is Forever 21. The once-hot but now-bankrupt teen apparel chain is an anchor tenant in the Victoria Square building at the southwest side of the intersection. Simon and two co-investors recently announced an unconventional buyout bid for the overextended retailer. A judge recently approved their $134 million offer.

Meanwhile, another interesting tie-up is taking shape on the opposite quadrant, on the very site where a reeling downtown began to regain its footing more than three decades ago.

Simon announced Monday a $3.6 billion deal to buy Taubman Realty Group. The purchase would add 26 upscale retail centers to the much larger Simon portfolio. They include The Shops at Belmond Charleston Place, where the blue-chip tenant lineup includes Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Kate Spade New York.

It's a bold bet. Brick-and-mortar retail landlords are under immense pressure to reinvent their properties as shoppers buy less on their feet and more with their fingers. This tectonic shift has pushed numerous retail tenants into bankruptcy — Forever 21, for example — and has left thousands of storefronts vacant.

Simon CEO David Simon hinted at the fast-changing landscape in a statement Monday, saying Taubman's decision to sell now will "enhance" its “ability to invest in innovative retail environments that create exciting shopping and entertainment experiences for consumers, immersive opportunities for retailers and substantial new job prospects for local communities.”

Unlike most of its properties, Taubman doesn't own the boutiques and other retail spaces at Belmond Charleston Place, which takes up a full city block bound by King, Market, Meeting and Hasell streets. The company serves as the leasing and marketing agent for the high-end commercial real estate.

But the Taubman name is deeply ingrained in the DNA of the 440-room luxury hotel complex, which has been the site of numerous SEWE events and exhibits over the past fews days.

The company's involvement goes back about 37 years, when then-CEO Alfred Taubman stepped in at the 11th hour to help bankroll and jumpstart the $80 million deal after a previous backer bailed.

“His interest, and his financial clout, have been described by city officials as a tremendous boon to the project,” according to a newspaper report in April 1983.

The billionaire Michigan real estate investor brought more than cash to the development, which was completed as "The Omni" in 1986. His sway as a powerful mall owner enabled him to lure national retailers back to the peninsula's withering business district.

Former Mayor Joe Riley, who pushed to build the Omni project during his early years in office, once recalled that “the road ran through Charleston” for any major chain looking to lease space from Taubman.

“If ... you wanted to get in his mall in Beverly Hills, he was going to make you come to Charleston. … Having high-quality retail stores in what had been a vacant lot was a real game-changer,” Riley said after Taubman died in 2015.

The shopping center magnate retained a privately held stake for decades in what is now Belmond Charleston Place, which the French parent company of Louis Vuitton purchased in late 2018. His family no longer has an ownership interest in the property.

The 26 Taubman Realty Group shopping centers will be overseen by the current management even after the sale to Simon is finalized, according to last week's announcement. A spokeswoman said the Detroit-area company expects to maintain its leasing role at Belmond Charleston Place.

“Both Taubman and Simon will continue to operate as usual and as separate companies until the transaction closes,” Maria Mainville said in a statement Monday. “After the transaction is completed, Taubman expects to operate much as we do today, including related to the ownership of our properties and how we serve our shoppers.”