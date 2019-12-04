Johns Island residents now have two new dining options in part of a new six-building shopping center on Maybank Highway.

Cabana Burgers and Shakes and KISS Cafe are now serving in Live Oak Square Shopping Center on Crowne Commons Way. Kiss stands for Keep It Simple & Sunnyside Up, according to restaurant owner and chef Tim Wickey.

Cabana Burgers is open each day from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on the number of diners, while KISS Cafe serves from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. each day except Monday, when it's closed.

The retail site in front of Crowne at Live Oak Square Apartments will also include several other businesses including Alendry Whole Pet, Charleston Gents Barbershop, Cypress Family Dental, Harlow Salon, Sea Star Nails & Spa and The Woodruff Wine and Cheese Bar.

It also includes Tolli's Apizza with Gelato and Espresso Bar, Live for Wellness Chiropractic Center and Roper St. Francis Physicians Network office, according to its Facebook page.

In the works

A new small grocery market is being proposed for Mount Pleasant.

Opie's Grocery Station plans to build a one-story, 2,900-square-foot building at 1735 Highway 17 in front of AAA Auto Care.

The site most recently was occupied by a house with a tree fallen down in front of it next to an empty lot.

The town's Design Review Board will consider preliminary approval of the plans Dec. 11.

Banning the bag

Bans on single-use plastic bags, polystyrene and plastic straws go into effect Jan. 1 in Charleston, James Island and Charleston County, but at least one supermarket chain won't wait until then.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter will begin going plastic-less Dec. 15 at all of its stores in Charleston County not already under municipal bag bans.

Plastic bag bans already are in effect in Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and Kiawah Island. Harris Teeter operates stores in all of those municipalities except Sullivan's Island.

Harris Teeter stores ditching single-use plastic bags by mid-December include locations at 290 East Bay St. in downtown Charleston, 975 Savannah Highway and 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley, 515 Freshfields Drive on Kiawah Island and four locations on James Island at 675 and 1985 Folly Road, 1739 Maybank Highway and 1005 Harborview Road.

Round three

Title Boxing Club is adding a third location in the Charleston region.

The new 2,500-square-foot site can be found at 1000 Nexton Square Drive in Nexton Square Shopping Center off U.S. Highway 17-A near Summerville. Ron Mogan is the manager.

A grand opening is set for 5 p.m. Monday, according to owner Rick Jarrell. Tentative hours will be 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Other locations are the Corner at Wescott Shopping Center in North Charleston and Ashley Crossing Shopping Center in West Ashley.

Holiday happenings

The sixth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 2662 Mullet Hall Road on Johns Island.

The event will include about 100 vendors and farmers, hay rides, antique tractors, kiddie train ride, horse rides, food trucks, craft beer, music, silent auction, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Also look for seasonal-themed games, crafts, cookie decorating, ornament making and bounce houses. With plenty of parking, admission is free. For more information, go to www.seaislandschamber.org/holiday-bazaar.

Also, this weekend is the last Second Sunday on King before Christmas. Check out merchants, dining and music while browsing for gifts and strolling the car-free King Street between Calhoun and Queen 1-5 p.m.

Book it

That Holiday Book Sale to support Charleston County Library programs is set for 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Regional Library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.

More than 15,000 books, CDs and DVDs will be available with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardbacks. Admission is free.

For more information, go to www.CharlestonLibraryFriends.org.