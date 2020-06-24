Restaurant is 1st new tenant for longtime Charleston thrift store slated for redevelopment

An Atlanta-based restaurant chain that's expanding to Charleston is the first announced new tenant in the space housing a longtime thrift shop that's slated for redevelopment.

Poke Burri will move into about 1,400 square feet of the former Helping Kids with Cancer Thrift Store at 835 Savannah Highway in West Ashley, according to restaurant spokesman K.S. Chan.

The building, being called The Victory, will be divided into four units that will extend to the back on the building, and Poke Burri will take up one of the two middle spaces that will all have entrances from the street, according to Andrew Smith with CAtlharleston-based developer Twin Rivers Capital.

Smith said the thrift store was supposed to close in the spring, but the tenant has not secured a new site yet.

"As soon as they do, we will move forward," he said.

Smith said he hopes work can begin on the site soon. Poke Burri, meanwhile, has not set an opening time frame. Khan believes it will probably be sometime in 2021 before the site can be upfitted for the restaurant.

Poke Burri sells bowls, burritos and specialties such as sushi doughnuts and currently operates seven locations.

The diner operates four locations in the Atlanta area and one each in Houston, Raleigh and Tampa. Others are planned for Denver, Houston, Jacksonville and Philadelphia, according to the restaurant’s website.

Changing hands

A longtime Isle of Palms beach grill is now under new ownership.

Joe Petro announced on Facebook he is retiring and he and his family have sold the iconic Coconut Joe's at 1120 Ocean Blvd. after operating it for the past 23 years.

"Many relationships began in our restaurant," Petro said. "People who worked together are now married couples. We have seen the birth of 55 children by our staff over the years. Lifelong friendships started and have grown amongst our staff. It has been an extremely rewarding career."

He called the loss of relationships the hardest part of selling the business.

The new owner is no stranger to Charleston.

Perry Freeman owns four Charleston Sports Pub locations in the Lowcountry on James Island and in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley along with outposts in Clemson and Greenville. The restaurant's website says another one is planned for Goose Creek.

Freeman did not immediately respond for further comment on the purchase.

Petro said Freeman is committed to keeping the Coconut Joe's concept intact and will retain the management team and staff.

The restaurant's last day under the Petro family ownership was Tuesday. It is closed on Wednesday for the transition and will reopen Thursday under Freeman's reins.

Jim Moring of RestaurantBrokers.info handled the sale for both the seller and buyer and called the transaction "a perfect marriage."

Reopening

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

East Cooper Habitat for Humanity ReStore will reopen July 1 under a new name, East Cooper Home Store, at 469 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

Founded in 2004 by East Cooper Habitat and Seacoast Church as a nonprofit organization, the shop accepted donations of gently used furniture, appliances and building materials with the net proceeds slated to fund local missions.

“The mission of this nonprofit has always been to provide funding to local missions in the Charleston area and we felt like the name needed to reflect our broad vision of that mission,” said John Nuernberger, East Cooper Home Store board member.

Located in a 20,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility, the store provides free pickups of gently used furniture and appliances.

It is reopening with temperature scanners for shoppers and employees, touchless bathroom doors, enhanced sanitation protocols including UV light treatment of all donations, nightly cleaning of the facility by a contract cleaning crew, and sanitizing agents available throughout the store.

For donation pickups, furniture will be sanitized with hand-held UV lights before being loaded into the trucks. The donations will then undergo a second treatment when they arrive at the store.

To schedule pickup of a donated items, go to www.eastcooperhomestore.com or call 843-849-8002. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Afternoon addition

Sipango in downtown Charleston has added a happy hour with small bites to go along with its dinner offerings.

The Italian-fare restaurant, including wood-fired pizza, at 209 East Bay St. will serve wings and other selections from 3-6 p.m.

Dinner is available 5-10 p.m. daily, with lunch options at 11:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

“We are inspired by clean food, clean plating and the use of what’s available in our own backyard,” said Brian Fox, Sipango executive chef. “We let the ingredients and techniques speak for themselves by pairing them on the plate in ways that complement each other.”

The bar is open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Going dark

One of the franchise stores in a Charleston-based upscale women's boutique is shuttering.

The Copper Penny shop near Nashville, Tenn., in Brentwood's City Park shopping plaza will close July 31, according to a Facebook post.

"A lot has changed in the world and our lives the past five years," boutique owners and family members Gina, Michelle and Kristen Tedder said in the post.

"After much consideration and as our lease comes to an end, we have decided to close our doors," they said. "This has not been an easy decision, but at this time we feel it is the right decision for our family."

A closing sale is underway with some items discounted up to 75 percent.

Copper Penny, owned by the Vaigneur family, operates four locations in the Charleston area in downtown and Mount Pleasant. They are not affected by the decision to close the store in Tennessee.

Temporarily closed

Home furnishing store Celadon has temporarily closed its retail location on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant and a warehouse in North Charleston after an employee tested positive earlier this week for the novel coronavirus.

The retailer said on social media it is having its entire staff tested and is sanitizing both locations. Online shopping is still offered. A reopening date has not been announced.