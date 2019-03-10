Investors with a stomach for risk and an appetite for a South Carolina restaurant business a decade ago have feasted.
Market experts point to March 9, 2009, as the day the recession-fueled bear market suddenly turned bullish.
At that point in time, Denny's Corp. was a penny stock, not suited for the faint of heart. The Spartanburg-based casual dining chain was bleeding revenue while it pivoted to a new business strategy. Its shares closed at $1.20 when the sentiment on Wall Street went from sell to buy.
Last week, shares of Denny's were trading north of $17.50, for an outsized gain north of 1,300 percent.
By that measure, the company behind the "Grand Slam Breakfast" gimmick sizzled. Denny's easily outpaced the thinning herd of Palmetto State businesses that were listed on a major exchange when the market began to rebound and are still around to talk about it.
Combined, the Palmetto State group topped Wall Street’s broader-based indexes since 2009, climbing almost 410 percent before dividends. Put another way, an investor who bought 100 shares of each of the 12 companies would have shelled out about $9,400 in March 2009. That same stock portfolio was worth roughly $47,800 as of last week.
By contrast, the closely watched and broader-based S&P 500 index gained about 309 percent since bottoming out at 676.53 in March 2009, according to FactSet.
Nearly every South Carolina stock delivered three-digit gains to investors who bought and held through thick and thin.
After Denny's, Domtar Corp. logged the fattest increase. Shares of the Canadian-owned, Fort Mill-based paper giant were up more than 1,150 percent as of last week.
Other notable performers included World Acceptance Corp., a consumer finance and payday loan business from Greenville, and Blackbaud, the big Charleston software firm. Their stocks have increased about 900 percent and 730 percent, respectively.
Among banks, the parent of Greenville-based Southern First led the way, with its shares rising about 630 percent. Another Upstate company, Salt Life and Coast brand owner Delta Apparel, carded a 500 percent gain.
The state's dwindling assortment of publicly traded businesses has taken on a slightly different look since the start of the bull market.
A few names have disappeared entirely, with the once widely held orphan-and-widow stock SCANA Corp. leaving the biggest void. The fallout from the disastrous V.C Summer expansion forced the SCE&G parent into a marriage with Dominion Energy in a sale that closed Jan. 1.
Several others hadn’t gone public or even been created when the Wall Street bull snapped back to life. They include CresCom Bank parent Carolina Financial Corp. and global chemical maker Ingevity Corp. Shares of the two Lowcountry companies have risen by more than 300 percent since they hit the market.