Residential real estate: Can Charleston's market match 2020's torrid pace?

Month after month, the numbers kept coming, one just as astounding as another.
September, up 46.2 percent year-over-year in closed sales. October, up 54.5 percent. November, up 34.5 percent. December—traditionally a slow month—up 31.1 percent. Those statistics from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors encapsulate an unthinkable 2020 in the area’s residential real estate market, which began in the depths of a pandemic lockdown and ended as the region’s strongest year on record.
Now, the challenge: can that torrid pace continue through 2021?
“I expect we are going to have another exceptional year,” said Rusty Hughes, broker in charge at Carolina One Real Estate. “December saw record highs for properties going under contract, which should translate to record closings in January. All the pieces are in place for the booming market we’ve enjoyed throughout 2020 to carry over into 2021.”
That seemed inconceivable last spring, when closed sales dipped by as much as 21 percent as Charleston and the world waited out the lockdown that coincided with the pandemic’s beginning. Once the state reopened, real estate roared back with a vengeance, ending the year up 17.2 percent in closed sales, according to CTAR. And many of the same factors which created that 2020 frenzy remain in place in 2021.
“For buyers in the upper reaches of the market who have been fortunate enough to work completely or mostly from home during this time, they and their companies are realizing that work can be done almost anywhere. So why not have it be somewhere enjoyable, a place they want to live? This is causing buyers, and some companies, to move here now,” said Joey Froneberger of Agent Owned Realty.
Also, “we’ve had an influx of retired and semi-retired buyers giving extra buoyancy to our market,” he added. “We were already becoming a desirable retirement location, but the pandemic has spurred a number of people at or near retirement age to go ahead and take the plunge.”
Interest rates remain at record lows, and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine could encourage more homeowners—who might have hesitated selling their home during the worst of the pandemic—to put their residence on the market. Charleston’s booming manufacturing sector continues to attract new residents, and the area’s quality of life continues to prove irresistible.
“Those factors should give the market sustainability,” Hughes said. “Our post-lockdown boom, which is nearing nine months now, is the most active housing market our region has ever seen. However, we can’t ignore several factors that could change that momentum: how the economy continues to react to the pandemic, the employment rate, and the continued historically low inventory.”
Low Inventory, High Demand
Ah yes—inventory, the four-letter-word of Charleston’s residential market. Inventory dropped more than 55 percent in 2020, according to CTAR, and in early January 2021 there were a mere 2,400 homes available for sale in the whole of a Charleston metro area that is now home to over 800,000 people.
There’s no quick fix for that. “New construction isn’t going to do anything in the short term,” said Michael Scarafile, president of Carolina One Real Estate. “Last year, 41 percent of pending sales were new construction. If you looked at that, you might say inventory is going to continue to get worse. They’re going to spend a lot of 2021 building and closing the homes they’ve already sold. New homes will have an incredible closing year in 2021, but that’s not going to help our inventory challenge.”
The Charleston area could see a slight boost in inventory in March, if a federal forbearance program for government-backed mortgages is allowed to expire. And the boundaries of the Charleston region continue to stretch, with new developments going up near Ridgeville, Hollywood, Awendaw and Cainhoy where available land for neighborhoods—and the opportunity to build more affordable housing—still exists.
“The past decades have been about suburban growth pushing the boundaries of what is considered Charleston to its limits,” Froneberger said. “… While we’ll still have some suburban development, we’re approaching our urban growth boundaries—those both codified into law, and the de facto boundaries past which buyers aren’t comfortable living because of the impact on quality of life.”
Master-planned communities like Nexton and Cane Bay remain popular due to their proximity to employers and relative affordability. But some of the most rapid growth and price appreciation has occurred on the peninsula and on the beaches, evidence that a top tier of earners who can work from home have not been as negatively impacted by the pandemic as those making less.
Kiawah Island saw an 164 percent increase in closed sales in 2020, followed by Seabrook Island, Daniel Island and the Isle of Palms. A home on Sullivan’s sold in November for $8.2 million, a record for the island.
“The beaches are hot,” Scarafile said. “Folly Beach is going crazy with some of the high-end homes, and Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island are all hot on the higher end. Larger, $800,000 to $2 million homes further out in Mount Pleasant are incredibly popular. And anything under $400,000 is going to fly off the market with multiple offers.”
With so few options for buyers, some homes are lasting on a day on the market before they’re snapped up. Not coincidentally, the median sales price jumped 8 percent in 2020 to $300,000, according to CTAR. “Low rates have helped affordability,” Scarafile said, “but with high demand and low inventory, we’re still seeing prices go up much higher than normal.”
The Fourth-Quarter Toss-Up
Scarafile’s forecast for Charleston’s 2021 residential real estate market looks something like a roller coaster track: a hill and a dip, leading into a tunnel that goes who knows where.
The incredible closing growth in November and December of last year will bleed over into the first quarter of 2021. And then the spring could be as much as 40 percent better than March, April and May 2019, when much of the economy was shut down. “Given the head of steam that we’re coming in with, and given the abnormally low level of sales that we saw in the second quarter of 2019, the first half of 2021 is going to start off like gangbusters,” Scarafile said.
But once summer arrives, agents will begin competing against the astronomically high bar set over the latter half of 2020. “Then we’re going to flip the script,” Scarafile added. “We’re going to see headlines that say, ‘July 2021 sales down 20 percent,’ even if that’s up compared to 2019 or normal growth. Year-over-year, the third quarter’s going to look bad on paper, because we won’t have that pent-up demand, even though we’re still growing at a very healthy rate.”
Scarafile envisions a first half of 2021 that’s up 20 percent, a third quarter that’s down perhaps 25 percent, and a fourth quarter that’s unknown. How many people will be vaccinated by then? Will the economy be back to normal? Will people be traveling again and resuming their pre-pandemic lives? When it comes to eclipsing Charleston’s record 2020, those are the questions that will loom large.
“The fourth quarter of 2021 might look like a toss-up,” Scarafile said, “and that might determine whether 2021 finishes as a new record year over 2020, or is closer to a flat year.”
Residential villages and new development - Nexton
- 456 homes sold in three residential villages: Del Webb Charleston, North Creek Village and Brighton Park Village.
- 2,500 single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily residences announced in Midtown, Nexton’s newest development chapter. The first homes will be delivered in early 2021 with pre-sales and new models that opened in September 2020.
- 345 new luxury apartment homes (townhomes and five mid-rise buildings) broke ground with developer, The Spectrum Companies. The first apartments will be available in 2021 with full completion targeted for spring 2022.
- Full lease up of Arrogate Apartments’ 264 units in North Creek neighborhood.