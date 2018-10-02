The Charleston region is expected to continue producing jobs at a rapid-fire pace, but it will be a challenge for local workers to fill them all.
Those were among the key findings of a new employment outlook that calls for 35,000 new positions to be created by 2023. The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance released their updated "Talent Demand Study" Tuesday.
The local skills gap is particularly acute in four industries — production and mechanical; software and information technology; hospitality; and construction. All have openings that exceed the number of available, skilled workers, according to the study.
This labor crunch isn't new to the fast-growing Charleston region — previous versions of the same report also revealed labor shortages — but the gap is narrowing at a faster rate as more employers and jobs stream into the area.
The chamber's first version of the study in 2014 predicted 25,000 jobs over a five-year period. An update in 2016 bumped the number up by 4 percent to 26,000. The latest increase projects a nearly 35 percent jump.
But as demand for help continues to climb, the number of job-seekers in the area remains low. South Carolina's jobless rate dropped to an all-time low of 3.4 percent in August, and the Charleston area's unemployment figure is the lowest among the state's four major job markets.
The region doesn't have a problem attracting out-of-town talent, said Tina Wirth, vice president of job advancement for the Charleston Metro Chamber. But to address its talent shortage, the region will need to keep its focus on equipping residents with the skills they'll need.
"We need to ensure locals are receiving the education and the training they need to come into these in-demand jobs," Wirth said.
The study outlined several efforts underway to address the employment shortages, including a youth apprenticeship program, the addition of more than 30 new science and engineering-based degrees at local colleges and universities, and workforce training for manufacturing and hospitality jobs.
For example, Berkeley County will hold a meeting Tuesday at Trident Technical College's Moncks Corner campus for residents who are interested in enrolling in a four-week course designed to help them prepare for manufacturing jobs.
Explore Charleston, which represents the tourism industry, has tried to address the shortage of hotel and restaurant workers by organizing five employment fairs over the past year. It will hold its next hiring event on Oct. 9.
Mike Graney, a vice president at the development alliance, noted that the Charleston area accounted for 21 percent of all jobs created in South Carolina between 2013 and 2017.
"While we reap the benefits of new business development and talent attraction, expanding the pipeline of locally produced talent is critical for our long-term economic well-being,” he said.