Burger King has not had a good year in the Charleston-area with so many of its restaurants shutting down for various financial reasons.

But the Miami-based, fast-food giant hopes to scare up reinvigorated sales with the introduction of a new Halloween-themed burger for a limited time at 10 locations across the U.S., including one in the Charleston area that closed earlier this year but has since reopened.

The fast-food firm's Ghost Whopper can be found starting Thursday at 1601 Old Trolley Road in Summerville, the only location in South Carolina.

The burger, priced at $4.59, is a quarter-pound of grilled beef topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and white onions on a white cheddar cheese-flavored, white sesame seed bun.

A Burger King franchisee from Atlanta recently closed six money-losing restaurants throughout the Charleston market, including one in Summerville, two in West Ashley and three in North Charleston.

Earlier this year, five others, including the Trolley Road location, closed in a dispute over an unpaid loan through a different franchisee. It later reopened under new management along with another restaurant in Moncks Corner. Two others in Summerville remain closed while a third location in Mount Pleasant will become the site of a bank.

The other Burger King restaurants serving the Ghost Whopper include: