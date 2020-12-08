Rental car companies and their customers will soon be paying more in Charleston County

Rental-car companies and their customers throughout Charleston County will soon be shelling out a few more bucks for their short-term rentals.

Charleston County Council approved a measure Tuesday that requires rental-car service providers to pay 5 percent of their gross proceeds for the next 25 years toward a new fund to help lure new air service to the Lowcountry.

The ordinance takes effect in 60 days.

Based on gross receipts from 2019, a fee of that amount would generate more than $4 million. That was before the pandemic pinched proceeds from the travel industry, so it's unclear what amount could be expected over the next few years.

No one spoke against the ordinance during a public hearing before the vote, but a Columbia lobbyist for an insurance company asked for modifications that included changing the fee to 1 percent of gross revenues, a term of imposition of three years and an effective date of July 1, 2021.

"These changes would allow you to crawl before you walk and test the ordinance out to see how it is working," said David Wylie, a lobbyist for S.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.

Council did not incorporate the changes, but made minor amendments that include clarifying language that the fee is to be imposed on people who rent cars and collected by the rental car agencies. It also clarifies that rented cargo carriers and taxis are exempt.

County Council voted 6-2 with members Anna Johnson and Dickie Schweers voting against the measure without comment.

Those voting in favor were: Henry Darby, Jenny Honeycutt, Brantley Moody, Teddie Pryor, Vic Rawl and Herb Sass.

Elliott Summey, who remains County Council chairman until early January and is now CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority, said the proposal was in the works before he started his new job in July. He recused himself from previous votes and was not present during the final vote.

The money, earmarked for a new "Air Service Development Fund," is meant to offset a variety of expenses, such as helping to pay for economic development improvements associated with luring new or existing air carriers as well as road maintenance and other airport projects.

It also is meant to boost business for rental car providers.

"The more airlines and passengers we have, the more that will rent cars," Summey has said.

Rental car companies at the airport, which now pay 10 percent of their gross revenue to the Aviation Authority as well as other fees for office space and car parking, will pass along the extra charge to their customers.

It's not the first time the move has been considered.

More than a decade ago, the county considered a similar fee to lure an airline that didn't materialize. The measure made it through two of three required votes before being abandoned.

The ordinance says tourism officials believe it will increase rental car use, boost spending in hotels, restaurant and retailers, and possibly lead to more affordable airfares.

"The revenue generated by this ordinance shall be used specifically to support capital improvements related to the airports within the the Airport District and related transportation infrastructure, promote air services and economic development through the provision of air service incentives, development and advertising that facilitate additional flight options and increase competition for air travel," the ordinance states.

While 5 percent of the proceeds must go for administrative costs, 80 percent of the remaining money will go to Charleston County Aviation Authority and the rest will be allocated by County Council through its annual budget, according to the ordinance.

The measure requires rental car agencies to have their books examined by the county's revenue collections department. Failure to pay the fee could result in a business license being suspended or revoked.