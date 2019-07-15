COLUMBIA — Investment in specialized hotels on or near college campuses is on the rise nationally.
Clemson and Columbia are among college towns that boast such properties, the latter of which will roll out a new look and a new name this fall.
The Inn at USC will officially become Graduate Columbia next month, said the hotel's new owners.
The USC Development Foundation sold the building to Chicago-based AJ Capital Partners in November for $15.3 million, said university foundations President Jason Caskey. The company's willingness to reinvest and upgrade the hotel is what appealed to the foundation board, he said, as it considered several options for ownership.
The Wall Street Journal reported in 2018 there's a growing number of firms specializing in this type of college town hotel development. Among them, AJ Capital, has made its Graduate Hotels brand its primary business focus.
Two dozen hotels with ties to colleges cropped up in the past decade, according to the WSJ report, and more real estate developers are seeking out universities for development rather than the other way around.
"Private equity groups are seeing university markets as very stable and consistent," said Michael Tall, COO of Charlestowne Hotels in Mount Pleasant. "They don't seem to fluctuate as much as other economies may with changes in the market, which is attractive to investors. On the other hand, if there's a boom it doesn't go through the roof either."
Charlestowne Hotels broke into the burgeoning market about six years ago, Tall said, with a hotel on the campus of Tennessee's The University of the South at Sewanee. Since then, Charlestowne has grown its college town portfolio to seven properties, including The Abernathy in Clemson.
In its announcement of the Inn at USC purchase, AJ Capital Partners said the hotel would undergo a "comprehensive renovation" to include guest rooms, the lobby and the hotel's 3,000 square feet of meeting and events space.
"Graduate Hotels design focuses on creating a distinct sense of place for guests," said Graduate Columbia General Manager Tanya Black.
In Athens, Ga., it’s bulldog shaped lamps and NASA images. In Minneapolis, it’s purple and paisley nods to Prince.
And in Columbia, it will be Gamecock headboards and art depicting Darius Rucker and "Sandstorm" during Gamecock games.
The Foundation still owns the land, which it leases to AJ Capital, and the Kirkland Apartments situated in the middle of the property, Caskey said. Work on the 116-room hotel is expected to be complete next month.
The property opened following some aversion by the historic preservation community as a Wyndham Hotels & Resorts property in June 2005. To alleviate preservationists' concerns, the developers incorporated an existing historic structure from 1910, the Black House, into the new hotel and left the Kirkland Apartments building standing.
In its purchase announcement AJ Capital said historic elements of the property would continue to be preserved.
Tall said the college town hotel market "behaves quite a bit differently than an urban or heavy leisure market."
"It takes a different skill set to manage," he said, and must be done in the way the university wants them to be managed, reflecting each campuses' culture.
The Abernathy, developed by a Clemson University alumni, was designed by Charlestowne Hotels "with Clemson at heart," Tall said. The hotel opened in June 2017.
"But Clemson is a whole lot different than Columbia as a market," Tall said. "It's tough to compare the markets."
The capital city brings in visitors from government, business and some leisure, Tall said, while Clemson's hotel market is heavily driven by the university.
This fits with past statements made by Graduate Hotels founder Ben Weprin that his company does not target remote college towns, instead choosing properties in college towns with a diversity of other demands.
Tall believes the revamped Graduate Columbia will be "more of special place than it was prior" and called AJ Capital's brand of product a great fit for Columbia.
"Anytime AJ Capital has gotten into a property they've done some very cool things," he said.
There are currently 15 Graduate Hotels in operation across the U.S. and 14 others slated to open by 2020, according to the company's website.