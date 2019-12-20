The neon-streaked Regal theater in North Charleston has shown its last picture show.

The Regal Cinemas 18 at Charles Towne Square on Mall Drive closed Monday after two decades of showing the latest flicks and will be bulldozed in early January to make way for a new 300-unit apartment development next to North Charleston City Hall.

Workers on Friday removed projection and audio equipment to load onto a waiting 18-wheeler, with most of the expensive fixtures bound for a warehouse at Regal's headquarters in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a Sean Richards, a field technician for the cinema company.

With a crawl line at the ticket booth still displaying movie times, the floor of the lobby in front of the concession stand was covered in black sound equipment already taken down throughout the building.

Richards said the company's lease expires Jan. 1 and the building is slated to be bulldozed on Jan. 6.

Regal is not leaving the Charleston area. It still operates three cinemas throughout the region at Palmetto Grande and The Cinebarre in Mount Pleasant and Azalea Square in Summerville.

The demolition of Regal will leave one theater in North Charleston. The Northwoods Stadium Cinemas operates across from Northwoods Mall. The next closest cinema is the theater beside Citadel Mall in West Ashley, less than 10 miles away.

Earlier this year, a plan was submitted to the city for the 9-acre tract at 2403 Mall Drive to be redeveloped into an apartment development with garage parking, a clubhouse and pool.

The plan, titled Elan Montague Apartment Development, was submitted by engineering firm Seamon Whiteside + Associates. Charleston-based Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC was listed as the developer.

A representative of Greystar did not immediately respond Friday for further comment on construction plans.

The proposed development did not require a change in land use for the site, so it did not have to go before the city's Planning Commission or City Council.