The new corporate parent of a large U.S. movie theater chain is rewriting the acquired company’s real estate script.
Regal Cinemas Inc. sold its 16-screen property at Azalea Square shopping center in Summerville for $21.4 million and then inked a deal to lease it back from the purchaser for 15 years, according to documents filed with Berkeley County on Friday.
The new owner is an affiliate of Realty Income Corp., a commercial real estate investment company headquartered in San Diego.
The Azalea Square transaction is one of 17 with a combined value of $286.3 million announced this month by Cineworld Group Plc. The British company bought Knoxville, Tenn.-based Regal last year for $3.6 billion.
Another 18 sale-leaseback arrangements involving U.S. theaters are in the works, Cineworld has said.
Regal Cinemas paid a hair under $5 million for its Summerville movie house in 2008, according to count land records.
The Azalea Square sale coincides with the possible redevelopment of the chain's multiscreen complex at the former Charles Towne Square Mall site in North Charleston. A firm representing Greystar Partners recently submitted plans showing 300 apartments and a parking garage on the 9-acre Mall Drive property, which Regal Cinemas does not own.
Initial thoughts
A mystery FAA official that a Motley Rice lawyer refused to identify in a lawsuit alleging Boeing Co. knowingly made an unsafe 737 Max commercial plane really isn't much of a mystery.
Mary Schiavo — a former inspector general for the U.S. Department of Transportation who's now an attorney with the Mount Pleasant-based firm — identified everyone in her complaint by name except for one individual she referred to by only the initials T.M.
It doesn't take much of a sleuth to figure out who that is.
Schiavo identifies the person as a former director of aircraft certification for the Federal Aviation Administration and then links to a website article about that FAA staffer joining Boeing.
That FAA staffer? Thomas McSweeney.
It's not clear why Schiavo declined to identify him by name — she didn't respond to requests for comment — but she's been critical of his actions in the past.
During a 1998 conference on air safety in Washington, D.C., Schiavo said regulators including McSweeney "make aviation policy based on the costs to the airline ... even when they know some people will die."
In her lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Charleston, Schiavo alleges "T.M." helped Boeing cover up safety problems with its 737 plane in the 1990s, drawing parallels to a pair of crashes at that time and the recent deadly 737 Max accidents involving Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines.
The complaint was filed on behalf of the estate of a passenger who was killed in the latter crash in Africa. The passenger was a resident of Sweden, but his estate administrator is a Charleston resident.
Blending in at Walmart
A Mount Pleasant-based energy-food maker will be among the firms retail giant Walmart will interview during its Open Call event in June for new U.S.-made products to put on its shelves.
Hushup+Hustle is named after the alliterative initials of its founder, Helen Hall, to represent a lifestyle brand.
The company, whose products are packaged in Charlotte, was surprised recently at the Walmart in Goose Creek when it thought it was showing up for an interview to be selected as one of the firm's going to the retail giant’s Arkansas headquarters June 18-19 to tout its Blender Bombs product. Walmart surprised the firm by saying it had already been selected to participate.
The Blender Bomb’s base includes chia seeds, almonds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, pecans, dates, bee pollen, local honey, cinnamon and vanilla bean.
Unlike some other energy bites that are 70 percent dates and honey and 30 percent nuts and seeds and filled with rice-blend protein powder, Blender Bombs are 70 percent nuts and seeds and about 30 percent dates and honey to hold them together, according to the company’s website. They also are touted as a replacement meal because they are said to be more calorie dense.
The invitation to Open Call doesn’t mean the product will be selected, but it gets the firm’s foot in the door at the world’s largest retailer.
Eliminating overlap
A Mount Pleasant bank branch has been closed and consolidated, courtesy of a recent buyout.
First Citizens Bank of Raleigh said last week that it has completed the back-office conversion of a small Pawleys Island-based lender it acquired in a deal valued at about $30 million.
"This conversion puts both banks on the same operational and technical systems, and aligns customer accounts to First Citizens products and services," according to a written statement.
The cost savings associated with the deal included mothballing Palmetto Heritage Bank & Trust’s only Charleston-area office, which opened at 3102 Highway 17 in mid-2008. It's now been folded into the existing First Citizens location farther south at 2676 Highway 17.
Conversely, First Citizens shuttered its overlapping Pawleys Island branch and left open the former Palmetto Heritage's swankier main office on the opposite side of Ocean Highway.
The North Carolina banking giant, with more than 135 South Carolina locations, announced the three-branch coastal acquisition last July and closed on the sale in November.
Making more room
Lengthy lines at Charleston International's airline check-in stations signify the airport is growing.
They also come with a downside.
During peak flight times, queues of ticket holders can back up toward the windows, blocking the way for people trying to get from one end of the check-in flight line to the other.
"It's always a problem in the morning and afternoon," said airport CEO Paul Campbell. "It's difficult to get through there."
To correct that, the Charleston County Aviation Authority has decided to push vestibules that jut into the terminal back toward the windows to free up more space so people won't have to cut through lines as they walk back and forth.
That work is expected to start this summer, possibly as early as June, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.
Select company
A local information technology services business is in select company: It's the only South Carolina firm to be named to a ranking by Inc. ranking of best employers to work for.
Mount Pleasant-based eGroup Inc. was one of 346 U.S. companies to make the cut.
The firm was founded in 1999. In a tweet about the Inc. rankings last week, eGroup noted its "pet-friendly office, and an atmosphere that’s always abuzz" as some of the reasons employees enjoy working there.
Inc. used results from a survey conducted by a workplace research firm. It's been publishing the ranking for four years.
Inc. staff wrote that "as eGroup has grown, the company culture and tone has been the backbone of the business's success."
"Whether employees are bringing their dogs to the office or working from home, because 'work is not where you are, but what you do,' they cherish the opportunity they have been given to work for a thriving and growing business where every employee has the ability to grow with the company," according to the writeup.