Refinancing an old loan helps Charleston ports agency focus on more immediate needs

The State Ports Authority expects to save money and free up cash flow by refinancing a loan that helped build an inland port in Greer, just as the agency that owns and operates the Port of Charleston is looking to reserve as much money as possible in the short term for big-ticket expenses like a new container terminal scheduled to open in March.

The SPA's board on Tuesday authorized the refinancing of a $30 million it borrowed in 2013 to cover the agency's part in construction of the inland transportation hub, which serves the BMW plant in Greer and other Upstate customers. The refinancing still needs to be finalized by the maritime agency's staff.

The SPA's original loan with First Citizens Bank was to be repaid by December 2022, when a $17.7 million balloon payment would come due.

The refinancing, this time with Atlanta-based Ameris Bank, saves about $900,000 in annual principal and interest payments and delays the balloon payment into the next decade. The new financing would be for 10 years with a 30-year amortization, which means the SPA would have to make a balloon payment of $16.4 million when the loan matures.

The new interest rate is slightly higher — 2.7 percent compared with 2.56 percent on the original note — but it locks in a three more years of relatively low interest compared to the SPA's other refinancing options.

Bill Stern, the SPA's board chairman, recused himself from the unanimous vote because he's a director of Ameris.

With the SPA in the midst of a $2 billion spending plan on equipment, the new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston and other improvements, "it was determined that it would be beneficial to ultimately refinance that and push out the balloon and see what kind of rate we could get," said Phil Padgett, chief financial officer.

The refinanced loan will also move from the second lien position it held with First Citizens to a third lien position, which means Ameris would be third in line behind the SPA's other creditors in the event of a default. That's important because many of the federal loan programs that help fund big infrastructure projects at ports require a second-lien position, and this gives the SPA a better shot at those programs.

"This gives us a little flexibility in terms of cash flow," said Dave Posek, the SPA's vice chairman.

The SPA is ahead of last year's cash flow through the first five months of this fiscal year despite double-digit drops in cargo last spring as the coronavirus spread through the United States.

A more recent surge in imported cargo, largely tied to online shopping by homebound consumers, has nearly wiped out those earlier losses, and Jim Newsome, the SPA's chief executive, said December cargo levels are surprisingly robust.

The agency has also cut discretionary spending like travel and advertising, has lowered overtime costs and is starting to realize depreciation on some of the Leatherman Terminal equipment — all resulting in a 7.4 percent increase in year-over-year cash flow.

"The U.S. port industry is exceeding all expectations, and that's forecast to continue for the next couple of months," Newsome said, adding that trend might end next year as a coronavirus vaccine is more widely available and consumers start to shift much of their spending from goods to services, like restaurants and vacations.

A reliable and increasing cash flow has helped the SPA pay for and finance the $1 billion first phase of the Leatherman Terminal, new ship-to-shore cranes and other equipment and a new headquarters and refurbished wharf at Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

The state and federal governments are also spending $558 million to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet, giving the port the deepest navigation channel on the East Coast.

The Greer inland port that was the focus of the refinancing has exceeded expectations and provided a key link for imported automotive parts going to BMW, raw materials for tiremaker Michelin, retail goods headed to Dollar Tree's Upstate distribution center and other shipments. The facility moved 11,247 cargo containers in November — a 20 percent increase over the same month a year ago.