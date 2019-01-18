More than 7,100 people landed jobs in South Carolina in December, helping to sustain the state's historically low unemployment rate at 3.3 percent for the third month in a row.
A record 2.24 million people are working across the Palmetto State, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce.
Most sectors saw gains last month, led by leisure and hospitality with their usual seasonal upticks over the holidays.
The outlier is employment in construction, which saw a decline last month while neighboring North Carolina and Georgia reported upticks in the number of construction workers.
Some of the gains in adjacent states might be attributed to construction workers from the failed nuclear plant north of Columbia finding jobs elsewhere, according to Matt Martin, regional executive in the Charlotte branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Gains in North Carolina also could be from reconstruction after Hurricane Florence last September, he said.
Because South Carolina's job market is considered at full capacity, Martin believes it will be harder for employers to fill open positions unless they bring them in from outside the area or pull people off the sidelines from the ranks of those who have left the workforce.
Overall, though, he called the state’s jobless report “very positive."
“While South Carolina’s employment numbers hold strong, the agency and our workforce partners are always driving to create opportunities for education, training and development to bolster the state’s business and industry,” said Jamie Suber, acting executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Bamberg County had the state's highest unemployment, at 5.9 percent. Lexington and Charleston counties were tied for the lowest rate, at 2.7 percent.
Nationally, unemployment increased to 3.9 percent last month from 3.7 percent in November.