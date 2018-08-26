While some experts quibbled over whether the bull market hit a new endurance milestone last week, one point isn’t up for debate: South Carolina’s tiny herd of publicly traded companies collectively outperformed Wall Street’s broader-based indexes during the lengthy run-up.
The nine-year-plus marathon crossed over into new territory on Wednesday, 3,453 days after it began its journey from the depths of the recession in March 2009. U.S. stocks eclipsed their previous long-term rally that ran from 1990 to 2000, when the tech wreck took the market down a few notches.
As a whole, shares of the dozen Palmetto State public companies that were around in early 2009, and are still in business, were up an average of about 460 percent as of last week, according to archived pricing data and quotes from Google Finance.
By contrast, the S&P 500 has risen 323 percent over the same period. The blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average increased 295 percent.
Mostly big gains
Among the South Carolina issues, paper maker Domtar Corp. logged the fattest gain. Shares of the Canadian-owned, Fort Mill-based company rose a dizzying 1,250 percent as of last week. Put another way, 1,000 shares of Domtar could be had for $3,800 to $4,700 around the time the market bottomed out. That same stake was valued at more than $51,000 on Wednesday, not including dividends.
Every South Carolina-based stock that was trading in 2009 is higher now, some more than others.
After Domtar, the next best performers in the state were virtually neck and neck with increases topping 900 percent. The honors go to Blackbaud Inc., the Charleston technology firm that makes software for the nonprofit industry, and World Acceptance Corp., a consumer finance and payday loan business headquartered in Greenville.
Other big gainers include Spartanburg-based restaurant operator Denny's Corp., which jumped by almost 800 percent. Next up was 3D Systems, a Rock Hill maker of three-dimensional printing technology that moved to South Carolina from California in 2006. Its shares have climbed about 600 percent from their early days of the bull market.
The laggard of the bunch was embattled SCANA Corp. It netted a relatively meager 41 percent gain for investors, largely because the SCE&G parent took a massive hit last year after ditching the costly expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. The stock price has yet to rebound, despite a pending but uncertain buyout offer from Dominion Energy that valued SCANA at about $47 a share as of last week.
Comings, goings
The makeup of South Carolina's small group of public companies has taken on a slightly different look since the start of the bull market.
A few businesses have disappeared completely. They include Lowcountry armored-vehicle manufacturer Force Protection and Upstate hospital mattress maker Span-America Medical Systems, both taken out by acquisitions.
Several others hadn’t gone public or even been created in 2009.
Most of the newcomers that jumped into the rising market have done well for early investors who bought and held. Leading the pack is Carolina Financial Corp., the parent of CresCom Bank. Its stock price is up about 480 percent from the time trading began in 2013.
South Carolina's newest public company also has ridden the bull to new highs. Shares of Ingevity Corp. have increased 280 percent in fairly short order. The North Charleston chemical maker was spun out as an independent company by WestRock Co. a little more than two years ago.