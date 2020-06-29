Recertification flights begin for Boeing 737 Max

SEATTLE — A Boeing 737 Max took off from a Seattle airport on Monday, the start of three days of re-certification test flights that mark a step toward returning the troubled aircraft to passenger service.
Shares of the planemaker, which builds the 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston, jumped 14.4 percent on the news for their best day in more than two months.
The Federal Aviation Administration test flights through Wednesday will evaluate Boeing's proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the Max. This is the software called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, that activated erroneously on two flights that crashed and killed 346 passengers and crew members. Since the second accident in March 2019, the jet has been grounded.
The Seattle Times reported the plane flew east and landed one hour and 20 minutes later at Moses Lake, Wash. It then returned to Boeing Field after another roughly 40-minute flight early in the afternoon.
Boeing has over the past year made multiple changes to its plans for updating the airplane's systems. The start of these recertification flights indicates that Boeing has finalized its changes and turned them in to the FAA.
The test flights will enable the agency to evaluate the finalized upgrade to MCAS as its pilots perform a wide array of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures to assess whether the changes meet FAA certification standards.
The company needs clearance from the FAA before the planes can fly again, and the test flights, with FAA test pilots, are a key step.
Even if no new problems are discovered during the test flights, it’s likely to take at least a month to get pilots trained and get mothballed Max jets upgraded, inspected and serviced. The FAA has to sign off on Boeing’s pilot-training program, and a panel of international regulators will comment on minimum pilot training too.
Nearly 400 737 Max planes had been delivered to airlines before they were grounded, and Boeing has built several hundred more.