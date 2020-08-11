Recently merged South State Bank to close 5 SC branches

South State Bank has notified regulators of plans to shut five South Carolina branches and 14 others across its network under a plan to cut expenses after combining its operations with a Florida lender.
The closings include two locations in the Charleston area and one each in Anderson, Cayce and Clinton, according to filings this month with the U.S. Office of Comptroller of the Currency.
Nearly half of the other offices to be consolidated are in Florida. The rest are in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.
The planned closings account for about 6 percent of the lender's roughly 300 retail offices and will take affect in November. Most are within 10 miles of another company-run branch.
"We are committed to assisting our team members affected by these consolidations and will be working to place as many as possible in other roles within the company," the bank said in a written statement Tuesday. "Any team members who are not placed in other roles within the company will be offered severance pay."
South State Corp. finalized its $2.3 billion tie-up with the parent of CenterState Bank of Winter Haven, Fla., on June 8. It moved its headquarters that day from Gervais Street in downtown Columbia to Polk County in central Florida, between Orlando and Tampa.
CenterState shareholders own the majority of the merged bank. The South State name will remain on the branches and on the holding company.
The bank previously had identified merger-related expense cuts of about $80 million by 2022. Will Matthews, South State's chief financial officer, provided investors with an update during a quarterly conference call on July 31, saying the "cost-save process is well underway." He added that the bulk of the reductions will come in the second half next year, after all accounts are moved to a single back-office technology system.
The local branches being shuttered are on Ashley Avenue and Doughty Street in downtown Charleston and at the Walmart in northern Mount Pleasant. Customers of the peninsula office across from the Medical University of South Carolina were recently notified that their accounts will be moved to South State's uptown location on Rutledge Avenue on Nov. 3.
Merger talks with CenterState began about two years ago on the belief that the two expansion-minded financial institutions needed to bulk up quickly to enable them to compete with larger rivals.
The all-stock transaction was projected to create the eighth-largest bank based in the Southeast, with more than $34 billion in assets and branches spanning six states with little direct overlap.
Before the deal closed, South State stressed that it expected to maintain a "significant presence" in its major markets in Atlanta and the Carolinas, including the Charleston region, where more than 800 of its employees are based.
The bank's last major local branch closing rounds were announced in 2014 and 2015. Ten South State offices in the area were mothballed during that period.