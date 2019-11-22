COLUMBIA — In close proximity to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center and Colonial Life Arena, the Vista has become the place to go for visitors to the Capital City and led the charge in the downtown’s resurgence.

While some recent announcements, such as a new hotel, have built excitement, an uptick in empty storefronts is raising some concerns.

Several restaurants and stores have closed in the past year. And just in the past week, two more restaurants, storied family bakery Nonnah’s and Japanese-Mexican fusion chain TakoSushi, shut down.

Commercial real estate experts say they’re confident they’ll be able to sell the entertainment district to investors, particularly as a number of new hotels and an expansion of the convention center are being proposed.

But any new tenants must overcome increased rents.

"As rental rates have creeped up it's become difficult for restaurant and retail to keep up," said Patrick Palmer, director of retail for NAI Columbia real estate. "There are only so many dinner dollars."

The Vista is one of Columbia's top draws for visitors who come for a ballgame or a convention. The area was redeveloped over the past 30 years, turning an industrial area into a bustling hub with dozens of restaurants, stores and hotels.

Vacancy rates in The Vista have hovered between 6 and 7 percent for the past couple years, according to Colliers International real estate firm’s report on Columbia area retail.

The Vista is getting a boost from prolific developer Ben Arnold, who controls a large portion of the area's properties.

Vacancy rates have dropped in the most recent report with Arnold's announcement at the end of September that he would fill the long-closed Jillian’s restaurant with a 16,000-square-foot events center, called Junction 800. He also announced plans for a four-star hotel near the convention center with a second hotel possible.

The one-time Woody dance hall, an 11,000-square-foot space, also was taken over by SOCO shared office company.

Together, they dropped the Vista's vacancy rate to 1.54 percent.

While that's better than the retail vacancy rate in the city's two other entertainment districts, Five Points at 4.81 percent and Main Street at 20 percent, the Vista's gains could be partially undone with the latest series of closings.

How quickly spaces might be back-filled varies, said Rox Pollard, director of retail services for Colliers South Carolina.

Nonnah’s cafe and bakery space is well-positioned, Pollard said, among a concentration of other restaurants. But another empty spot, once housing the Casual Pint craft beer restaurant, is a little further west from that sweet spot, he said. Down toward the river on the Gervais Street and away from the main path of pedestrians is the former Newk’s restaurant but has the advantage of requiring less work for another eatery to move in.

Competition from nearby Main Street has been a factor, pulling away some possible tenants and along with it some of the momentum the Vista has enjoyed the last five years, Palmer said.

At the same time, many developers expect the two districts will grow together into one, connected by a pedestrian corridor along Lady Street. He points to a recently approved apartment complex, also being built by Arnold Companies, that could be a driver.