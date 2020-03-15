As the new coronavirus continued to spread this past week the entire nation of Italy ordered all stores except groceries and pharmacies to close, President Trump announced a ban on most travel from Europe and the stock market responded with the sharpest one-day selloff since 1987.

Whew.

The widespread economic consequences from this global health crisis — officially a pandemic as of Wednesday — are still evolving while investors and retirement savers watch the plunging stock markets in shock.

As with all disasters, natural or economic, there are lessons to be learned.

One, which I suspect lots of people will be learning the hard way, involves the important difference between bonds and bond funds. That's a potential risk.

Another one is the value of rebalancing investments. That's a potential opportunity.

Bonds are typically viewed as safer, conservative investments compared to stocks. Retirement savers are generally advised to have more money in bonds and less in stocks as they age.

However, when retirement savers think about bond investments that usually means bond funds — mutual funds that invest in bonds. That's where the important difference comes in.

If a person buys an actual bond, that's like making a loan to the bond issuer for a specified period of time. The bond issuer, which could be the government or a corporation, agrees to pay a certain amount of interest and return the money invested if the bond is held until maturity (assuming the issuer does not default or redeem the bond).

A bond fund works differently. They collect interest from the bonds they own, but the value of the fund itself can increase or decrease.

When interest rates are falling, bond funds generally do well, because the bonds they already own become more valuable than new issues that pay lower interest rates. When interest rates are rising, bond fund prices can take a hit, because bonds the fund already owns become relatively less desirable than bonds paying higher interest.

So, in recent weeks interest rates plunged amid all the stock market turmoil, largely because investors rushed to buy relatively safer bonds. Long-term U.S. Treasury bonds pay single-digit interest rates, but investors in Vanguard's Long-Term Treasury Fund saw gains of more than 18 percent this year, through Wednesday.

Now, what happens when interest rates increase? Bond funds can lose money.

The concept of rebalancing investments is related, and particularly relevant right now. The idea is that, from time to time, investors move money between stock funds and bond funds to maintain the asset allocation they've chosen, such as a mix of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds.

Regular rebalancing means selling some of the most successful investments and buying the ones that have lagged behind, knowing that over time, leaders and losers can switch places.

This year, the largest 500 U.S. stocks that make up the S&P 500, lost nearly 27 percent of their value from the all-time high Feb. 19 through Thursday. Bond funds, in contrast, have done well during that time. So, someone who started the year with a certain percentage of their investments in stocks and a certain percentage in bonds has a much different ratio now.

This is not to suggest any particular investment strategy, but those who believe that over the long term stocks will recover and interest rates will rise might consider when they last rebalanced their investments. One way to take the guesswork out of rebalancing is to use target-date funds or balanced funds for retirement savings.

Retirement date funds are geared toward the year a person plans to retire and automatically rebalance, but also shift more money toward bonds as a person ages. Balanced funds automatically rebalance between stocks and bonds, maintaining a set ratio over time.