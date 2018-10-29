The Woodlands Mansion, an 11-acre Summerville estate, is hitting the market for $6.95 million. The privately owned event venue and inn was formerly the luxury-style Woodlands Resort and Inn, South Carolina's first five diamond-rated hotel.
Originally built in 1906, the Georgian Revival-style house was designed by architect Frank P. Milburn, whose work also include the Gibbes Museum of Art in downtown Charleston. The 18-bedroom mansion spans over 25,000 square feet, and the grounds include an over 4,000-square-foot pavilion area.
Other amenities include two formal dining rooms, a board room, a private bar and a swimming pool.
Located at 125 Parsons Road, the property is being listed by Smoak and Associates.
It will likely be on the market this week, with plans to advertise nationally and internationally to both residential and commercial buyers, said David Smoak of Smoak and Associates.
The current owner, former state legislator Tom Limehouse, purchased the property in 2012 for $980,000 from Salamander Hotels and Resorts, according to Dorchester County land records.
Salamander, which also manages the soon-to-open Hotel Bennett downtown, had operated the inn for about for six years starting in 2006 before briefly selling it for more than $2 million to attorney Johnny Linton’s Summerville Inns of Grandeur LLC.
After that group ran into financial troubles, Salamander reacquired the Woodlands and sold it to Limehouse several months later.
Limehouse said he feels the "time is right" to put the property up for sale. Ideally, he would like to see the mansion and grounds used as a public building and park, he said, but, more than use, finding the right owner is his top priority.
"This is a property where you feel more like a trustee than an owner," he said.
Over his six years of ownership, Limehouse focused on preserving the property, which he said is representative of Summerville's history as the "Kiawah Island of the day," drawing wealthy Northerners to build second homes. The mansion first served as a winter home for Pennsylvania railroad baron Robert Parsons.
The property didn't become an inn until 1986, when it opened as the Gadsden Manor Inn, only to close a few years later. The major renovations made by New Yorker Joe Whitmore in the early 1990s elevated Woodlands to luxury status. When it achieved Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond ratings, it was the first property in South Carolina to do so.
Woodlands Mansion will continue to host events and overnight guests, Limehouse said, but will not accept new bookings past May 1.