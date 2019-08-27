Residents of a James Island neighborhood were surprised earlier this month when city of Charleston crews arrived and started digging ditches.

The workers were trying to improve drainage, but many residents were perplexed and even angry because the small section of the Harborwoods subdivision doesn't regularly fill with water and isn't in a flood zone.

"They never told any of us anything," said Karen Slanker, who lives on White Marlin Drive. "They just came and started digging."

Slanker, an avid gardener who runs a landscaping business, said the 2-foot-deep ditch in her yard is affecting her property value. She and her neighbors said the ditches have been an adjustment: One resident was backing up her car and got a wheel stuck in a newly-dug ditch.

"I don't know why we’re fixing something that's not broken," said Arlene Hill, another resident along the street.

Unlike other parts of Charleston that have silted-in drainage paths, many properties in the neighborhood didn't have the ditches to begin with. Slanker bought her house when it was being built in the 1980s. While a drainage pipe was put in under the driveway, it wasn't connected to any other system.

Matthew Fountain, the city's director of stormwater management, said Charleston is moving neighborhood by neighborhood to maintain or rehabilitate old drainage systems. He acknowledged that communication with people on White Marlin had been poor, and said in the future the city plans to hang notices on homeowners' doorknobs.

"We should be doing a better job than surprising people with that kind of work," he said.

But Fountain said the work is needed to ensure the whole system works well. While one street may not have a drainage problem, another section downstream might, so drains have to be maintained all the way through.

"The city is at fault in not providing any sort of notice or education in why this is a good thing overall, but at the end of the day it's a great thing," said City Councilwoman Carol Jackson, who represents the area. "We finally have money to begin taking care of our responsibilities that have been neglected, especially outside of the peninsula area."

Many residents on Slanker's street have lived there since their homes were built 30 years ago. At that time, the subdivision wasn't part of the city of Charleston. That's also a period when many builders constructed inadequate or nonexistent drainage, Fountain said.

"We’ve seen a lot of problems across the city from builders deciding how stormwater should be managed 20 to 30 to 40 years ago," he said.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The neighborhood is a tight-knit community, but not everyone was displeased with the digging. Next door to Slanker, Nat Cabell said he hears about flooding problems in the city so often that he found it ironic the new ditches were controversial.

"I'm just surprised how many differences of opinion there are," he said.

Homeowners who want to soften the look of open ditches have the option of installing underground pipe, but the city program that lets property owners purchase pipes costs between $3,000 and $6,000, Fountain said.

With time, the cuts will look less severe as grass fills in, he added.

Jackson said she's exploring other options to help homeowners soften the look, such as rain gardens in the swales.

But ultimately, city officials said the work is a step in the right direction.

"I'd much rather be explaining to someone why their front yard looks torn up than why their house is flooded," Fountain said.